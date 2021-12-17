Vamos! Angolan Entrepreneurs Can Win Up To USD 20,000 With UPG Biashara
Angola has an advantage in #UPGBiashara. Angola is a priority country for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. Apply: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara.
— Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global
UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 500 fortunate entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion. The initiative is defined by two distinct journeys: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Grants are provided during the Action Journey and are possible through the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. The deadline to apply is 31 December 2021 and interested individuals can apply and learn more here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara.
“Vamos! Angolans will be selected and there is a great chance that someone from Angola will also win funding thanks to the inspiring Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global.
The Diamonds do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities, with a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs. The Diamonds do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant is as inclusive as it is inspiring. Most entrepreneurs will win a minimum grant of USD 5,000 to be invested directly into their businesses. Some entrepreneurs will win higher amounts up to the maximum of USD 20,000.
“Diamonds Do Good® believes in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all”, said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good®.
About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
