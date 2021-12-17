Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 800 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, November 25, 2021, in the 800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:39 am, the suspects gained entry into an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/mmA8D_HZ8iM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

