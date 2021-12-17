Stealth R&D Releases StealthSend Desktop, Stealth’s Desktop Light Wallet
Stealth R&D LLC is proud to announce the release of their highly anticipated StealthSend Desktop, Stealth's desktop light wallet. This release marks the beginning of a new era for Stealth XST, as users can now fully enjoy the Stealth cryptocurrency's defining features, enabled by their unique blockchain technology called Junaeth.
The Junaeth consensus protocol has set new standards in the blockchain industry. It has five second blocks, resulting in an average transaction confirmation of 2.5 seconds (half the block interval). Stealth is also unique in that it is fee-optional, with the most spam resistant feeless protocol yet invented. You can read more about Junaeth and its many features here https://news.stealth.org/junaeth-the-new-standard-in-the-blockchain-industry/
“Under the hood, Stealth introduces a number of technologies not found in other cryptocurrencies,” says Dr. James Stroud PhD, Lead Developer. “These features include the first ever quantitative reputation system for blockchain validators, and a distributed network clock that does not require network-wide time synchrony. Combined, Stealth’s unique technological advantages make it faster, more scalable, and more robust than other blockchains.”
With the desktop app now available, and feeless transactions enabled, Stealth XST is one of a small set of feeless currencies that have the scalability, ease of use, and spam resistance suitable for widespread blockchain adoption. More about why feeless is critical for blockchain adoption can be found here https://cointelegraph.com/news/going-feeless-is-the-only-way-to-enable-blockchain-adoption and here https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-protocol-takes-on-big-networks-by-offering-fast-feeless-transactions
XST is a full featured blockchain protocol with true multi-signature transactions. Multi-signature transactions are necessary for custodial applications. More about “The World’s First Feeless Multisig Transaction Round Trip” can be found here https://news.stealth.org/feeless-multi-signature-transactions/.
From user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) perspectives, both StealthSend Desktop and the forthcoming StealthSend Mobile Redesign set new standards in the industry, just like the Stealth blockchain protocol itself.
StealthSend Desktop offers a unique and easy to use interface, providing the user with the best cryptocurrency experience possible. StealthSend Desktop is exclusively available for Stealth XST.
Visit https://stealth.org to review all the latest updates and development plans.
About Stealth R&D
Stealth provides the fastest cryptographically private digital currency possible. The Stealth blockchain provides almost instant transactions with absolute privacy protection using state of the art cryptography combined with streamlined blockchain execution. This new technology is called Junaeth.
Junaeth represents a key breakthrough to achieve the so-called holy grail of crypto; a fast, feeless, private, and scalable blockchain.
Stealth R&D LLC is a registered Delaware (USA) limited liability corporation. For more information visit https://stealth.org/
