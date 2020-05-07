Stealth R&D Releases New Website Featuring Junaeth

Stealth XST

Stealth introduces Junaeth as the world’s first private high performance blockchain protocol

DOVER, DE, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concluding several months of design and development work, Stealth R&D LLC is proud to announce the release of their new website at https://stealth.org . The site features include an updated development roadmap, extensive company and product information, and a full list of exchanges where Stealth’s coin (ticker: XST) can be traded.“We’re very pleased with the new design of our corporate site,” stated Sascha Pahlke, Co-Founder and Principal of Stealth. “We wanted to create a site where our community could easily navigate to find information and updates, and that properly reflected the overall professionalism that our entire team brings to the crypto industry.”Developed to be the primary private currency, Stealth was created on a dedicated blockchain in 2014. It currently trades on multiple international exchanges. Ongoing development ensures that Stealth remains one of the most technically advanced cryptocurrencies in the market.Stealth provides an end-to-end privacy solution by leveraging an exclusive mix of features, including seamless TOR integration for network privacy and cryptographically private transactions.Stealth’s Junaeth protocol provides almost instant transactions. Junaeth sets a new standard in the blockchain industry. Truly decentralized, Junaeth relies 100% on the protocol and economic incentives. Junaeth represents a consensus technology that improves upon the EOS and Ethereum protocols, because Junaeth has been developed to support smart contracts, sidechains, on-chain governance, and blockchain oracles.The new website also enables the direct purchase of Stealth using bitcoin, and includes direct links to desktop clients for Windows, OSX, Linux and Bootstrap.Visit https://stealth.org to review all the latest updates and development plans.### ENDS ###About Stealth R&DStealth provides the fastest cryptographically private digital currency possible. The Stealth blockchain provides almost instant transactions with absolute privacy protection using state of the art cryptography combined with streamlined blockchain execution. This new technology is called Quantum Proof-of-Stake (qPoS).QPoS represents a key breakthrough to achieve the so-called holy grail of crypto; a fast, feeless, private, and scalable blockchain.Stealth R&D LLC is a registered Delaware (USA) limited liability corporation. For more information visit https://stealth.org/ Media Contact:For media inquiries please contact Stealth by email to contact@stealth.org



