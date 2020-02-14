CryptoWolf Cross-Chain Exchange Adds Stealth XST as a Supported Payment Method

Stealth XST

Non-custodial exchange platform provides fast, secure anonymous transactions without the need for registration or verification

DOVER, DE, USA, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- February 18, 2020 - Dover, DE (Press Release): Stealth ’s XST has been added to a small, select group of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin, that users can exchange for more than 90 of the top-trading currencies in the market. CryptoWolf ’s sophisticated cross-chain engine provides users with the opportunity to exchange XST, as well as fiat USD, EUR and GBP.With full privacy enabled, users can visit https://cryptowolf.eu/ , select XST as a payment method, and securely and quickly purchase other cryptocurrencies at the best available rates and without any hidden fees.XST was previously integrated with CryptoWolf as one of only 3 cryptocurrencies that can be exchanged for Euros or Swiss Francs (CHF), joining only Bitcoin and Ethereum as supported coins. Users that wish to exchange their XST for fiat currencies, are able to visit https://cryptowolf.eu/crypto-to-fiat , enter the amount that they wish to convert, and the software automatically calculates the amount that will be received at the current market valuation. The entire process is fast, easy and secure.“We were proud to have been added to the group of premium cryptocurrencies supported by CryptoWolf, This is a great service that provides individuals with the opportunity to buy or exchange XST at their convenience, and at a beneficial price.” stated Dr. James Stroud, lead developer for Stealth. “The opportunity for individuals to exchange XST for Euros or Swiss Francs sets us apart from the majority of coins and speaks to the trust generated by Stealth over the past 5 years, and the new expanded integration provides even more options for XST traders to easily move their assets on and off the blockchain.”Stealth is currently trading on multiple exchanges including Bittrex, Vinex, Whitebit, Altilly, Bitinka, and SouthXchange. Additional market integrations are in process in anticipation of the full release of the new Junaeth Proof-of-Stake development in several months.Junaeth is the new groundbreaking technology behind the Stealth cryptocurrency, and represents a key breakthrough to achieve the holy grail of crypto; fast, feeless and private transactions on a platform scalable to thousands of transactions per second.Stealth’s unique, public blockchain was launched in 2014, and their lead developer, Dr. James Stroud, recently presented at both Consensus New York and Elev8 Los Angeles, discussing their latest development milestones, including their new proof-of-stake consensus protocols.### ENDS ###About Stealth R&DStealth provides the fastest cryptographically private digital currency possible. The Stealth blockchain provides almost instant transactions with absolute privacy protection using state of the art cryptography combined with streamlined blockchain execution. This new proof-of-stake based technology is called Junaeth.Junaeth represents a key breakthrough to achieve the so-called holy grail of crypto; a fast, feeless, private, and scalable blockchain.Stealth R&D LLC is a registered Delaware (USA) limited liability corporation. For more information visit https://stealth.org/ Media Contact:For media inquiries please contact Stealth by email to contact@stealth.org



