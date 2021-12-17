Rep. Brandy Donaghy’s appointment helps make history in the 44th District

EVERETT – The Washington House Democratic Caucus welcomed Rep. Brandy Donaghy, D-Everett, as the new member of the 44th Legislative District. Donaghy was appointed by the Snohomish County council on December 15.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to advocate for the people of Snohomish County—my friends and neighbors,” said Donaghy. “It has been a rough couple of years. The pandemic has shown us the need to have appropriate resources in place. COVID-19 and recent floods, fires, and heat waves have shown us how important it is to be prepared for emergencies and disasters. I look forward to working hard to improve the lives of all who live in the 44th District and the great state of Washington.”

A community organizer, veteran and volunteer trained in disaster response, Donaghy will focus on creating a better safety net for her neighbors during hard times.

The Snohomish County Council voted to appoint Donaghy to the seat made vacant by Rep. John Lovick’s move to the state senate. She joins Lovick and Rep. April Berg as the first all-Black delegation to represent the 44th District and second all-Black delegation in the state’s history.

“Rep. Donaghy brings the strengths of her lived experiences to the House, including her background as a mom, a veteran, and her long history of working at the grassroots level in communities across Snohomish County,” commented Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma. “Our goal as a caucus is bringing diverse voices to every table to make our state better for everyone and adding Rep. Donaghy’s voice helps us do exactly that.”

The 2022 legislative session will start in early January and will last for 60 days.