Pawthereum Donates to Forgotten Animals as it Continues its “12 Days of Crypto Giving” Campaign
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawthereum has made a $5,000 donation to Forgotten Animals, marking its fourth donation in a row as part of its “12 Days of Crypto Giving” campaign. The animal welfare focused crypto project has donated $75,000 since December 14, 2021, as part of its December campaign, and over $350,000 since the project launched in October of 2021.
Forgotten Animals, based out of London, UK, is an animal welfare organization that concentrates its efforts on improving animal welfare standards and resources where they are deficient. They are currently focusing on former Soviet countries where they are continuing to build out a network of shelters, animal welfare professionals, and volunteers. Their approach is to bring long-term sustainable changes to these areas in need. They aim to replicate their positive results for communities across the region.
“Our mission is to improve animal welfare in areas of the world that have historically been neglected and where we can have the most impact per dollar spent,” said Forgotten Animals CEO, Anna. “The degree to which we can tackle the root causes of these issues and address animal suffering is dependent on individuals and organisations that donate to us. We’re glad that Pawthereum recognizes the importance of our mission. Their donation will help us improve animal welfare standards in our area of focus, former Soviet countries, saving and alleviating suffering of many animals.”
Pawthereum’s current donation campaign started on December 14, 2021, and will continue through December 25, 2021.
“Pawthereum believes cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can revolutionize the charitable giving space for the greater good,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “Much of the potential in this new space has yet to be tapped into, in our opinion, and we want to be at the forefront of making this positive change happen.”
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world since the project launched in October of 2021. Their 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign for the December ‘pawlidays’ will help dozens of species of pets and wild animals in over 20 countries across 5 continents. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
