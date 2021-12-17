Artist and Producer Eh-K 808 Releases First Ever EP - Without A Doubt
EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist and Producer Eh-K 808 finally releases his first EP after a period of dropping singles over the years. "Without A Doubt" is one of the greatest efforts created and serves as he and his label, Grehter Music Group's first EP. "Without A Doubt" is a compilation of 6 tracks sporting a robust and honest sound. The leading single "Pray and Mediate" is an introspective track that displays a focused-centric Eh-K 808. He is certainly coming into a state of maturity and realization of self which he is expressing through his music. Eh-K 808 has produced tracks for several artists over the years, but funny enough didn't produce any tracks on this album. Instead he enlisted producers Ouh Boy, Yung Pear, Scorpio Productions and Mamba to roll out his EP. In September 2020 Eh-K released a Beat Tape he produced called "Living Legends" which released on all platforms. With his new project, he is leading a new path for what's next. As we close out 2021, 2022 is full of major opportunity for Eh-K 808 as he looks to drop another project. Stay tuned for his next release! Follow Eh-K 808 on social media @iamehk808.
Bio:
Kyle Halley professionally known as Eh-K 808 is a singer, rapper and producer born in Hawaii and raised in Gastonia, North Carolina where he is now based. With his interest in music beginning at a young age, he began his musical career in a group called E and E which he cofounded with a friend in 2002. After gaining experience in live performance through his church talent show, he was truly hooked on creating and performing, and went on to attend school for music at Middle Tennessee State University. For Eh-K 808, music is a major form of self-expression and an escape from everyday life. While his work focuses on R&B, Trap, and Hip-hop, he does not limit himself to any specific genre, and creates in an organic way, allowing the music to speak for itself. Through his music, he hopes to inspire others and motivate his listeners to change their lives for the better. With hopes to bring his music on tour in the future, his work can currently be found streaming on most major streaming platforms including iTunes and SoundCloud as well as on YouTube.
Release written by King Cxshmere
Bio provided by Eh-K 808
King Cxshmere
Bio:
Kyle Halley professionally known as Eh-K 808 is a singer, rapper and producer born in Hawaii and raised in Gastonia, North Carolina where he is now based. With his interest in music beginning at a young age, he began his musical career in a group called E and E which he cofounded with a friend in 2002. After gaining experience in live performance through his church talent show, he was truly hooked on creating and performing, and went on to attend school for music at Middle Tennessee State University. For Eh-K 808, music is a major form of self-expression and an escape from everyday life. While his work focuses on R&B, Trap, and Hip-hop, he does not limit himself to any specific genre, and creates in an organic way, allowing the music to speak for itself. Through his music, he hopes to inspire others and motivate his listeners to change their lives for the better. With hopes to bring his music on tour in the future, his work can currently be found streaming on most major streaming platforms including iTunes and SoundCloud as well as on YouTube.
Release written by King Cxshmere
Bio provided by Eh-K 808
King Cxshmere
CxshMedia.com
+1 704-492-3430
email us here