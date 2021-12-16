Subsurface Mineral Public Offering Raises Record $3.2 million

CANADA, December 16 - Released on December 16, 2021

Strong Growth in Land Prospective for Lithium

The Government of Saskatchewan's final subsurface mineral public offering for the 2021-22 fiscal year has raised $3,205,870.20 in revenue for the province, the highest amount since the subsurface mineral public offering process began in 2018.

In total, the province has collected nearly $7.5 million from the three subsurface mineral public offerings this fiscal year. The record amount of money raised this fiscal year can be contributed to the increased interest and demand for lithium. Given Saskatchewan's geological potential and existing brine extraction expertise and infrastructure, the province is well-situated to become a leader in this industry.

Seventy-seven (77) subsurface permit blocks totalling 236,416.444 hectares were posted in the December 2021 public offering. Forty-six (46) of these subsurface permit blocks, covering 184,959.037 hectares received acceptable bids.

The highest bid was $420,915.71 from NRG LandSolutions Inc. for an 8,094.533 hectare block 28 km southwest of Torquay that is prospective for minerals in formation water such as lithium.

The highest dollars per hectare bid was for a parcel 6 km east of Bethune that is prospective for potash. The permit, acquired by Buffalo Potash Corp., was $61.50 per hectare for a total of $212,773.81.

Subsurface minerals, as defined in The Subsurface Mineral Tenure Regulations, are natural mineral salts such as lithium and potassium, and their compounds, occurring more than 60 metres underground. Potash is a potassium compound that occurs as a solid in the subsurface but can be dissolved for solution mining purposes or through natural processes. Lithium is dissolved in formation water and is attracting attention due to its use in lithium ion batteries.

No posting requests have been received for the next scheduled subsurface mineral public offering on February 7, 2022, and therefore has been cancelled. The next subsurface mineral public offering will be held on June 27, 2022.

