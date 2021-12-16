Saskatchewan Leads Country in Wholesale Trade Growth

CANADA, December 16 - Released on December 16, 2021

Wholesale Trade Increased 6.8 Per Cent in October

Saskatchewan is seeing significant growth in wholesale trade with a 6.8 per cent increase (seasonally adjusted) from September to October 2021, the largest percentage increase among the provinces.

Statistics Canada's wholesale trade numbers released today also show strong year-over-year growth for Saskatchewan. From October 2020 to October 2021, wholesale trade increased 19.7 per cent (seasonally adjusted), which was the second highest in the country.

"These wholesale trade numbers are one more indicator of how our economic recovery is well underway," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "We have investment flowing into our province, one of the country's lowest unemployment rates, thousands of jobs being added and some of the best trade and export growth in the country, which all highlight the strength of Saskatchewan's economy."

Saskatchewan's wholesale trade growth was led by farm product merchant wholesalers which saw double-digit increases in growth both month-over-month and year-over-year.

The total value of wholesale trade in Saskatchewan in October was almost $2.9 billion.

