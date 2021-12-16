Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic 12.16.21

Published: Dec 16, 2021

SACRAMENTO – As part of the state’s ongoing response to slow the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order that temporarily allows corporate shareholder meetings to be held virtually during emergencies, as outlined in legislation signed earlier this year.

The order also authorizes an extension of the COVID safety requirements to protect workers in the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS). The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board today readopted the ETS, which will be effective from January 14, 2022 through April 14, 2022. The Governor’s executive order enables a subsequent third readoption of the ETS.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here.

