Government of Québec releases final low-carbon fuel regulation
Government of Québec’s leadership evident with clear, long-term signal and smart, cost-effective policyVANCOUVER, CANADA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Biofuels Canada applauds the Government of Québec’s release of a final low carbon intensity transportation fuel regulation. The release marks an important milestone in Québec’s commitment to climate action and clean energy growth.
Effective January 1, 2023, gasoline and diesel fuels distributed in Québec will incorporate clean fuels to reduce greenhouse gases and other air contaminants from fossil fuel use in cars and trucks. Québec will require 10% low-carbon fuel content in gasoline in 2023 and increase this to 15% by 2030. Low-carbon fuel content in diesel will begin at 3% in 2023 and increase to 10% by 2030. In both fuel pools, the low-carbon content volume requirements will be adjusted by a carbon intensity factor. Volume bonuses will be awarded if the average carbon intensity of low carbon fuels in the year is more than 45% below the gasoline carbon intensity, or 70% below the diesel carbon intensity; in 2028, the bonus will apply after 50% and 75%, respectively.
“We applaud the Government of Québec on reaching this milestone and setting a new, higher standard for clean fuels use in Canada. The final regulatory design establishes Québec as a leader in global efforts to decarbonize transportation fuels – the carbon intensity and blend requirements will catalyze and support clean fuel production and infrastructure investments in Québec,” said Ian Thomson, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada.
Advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels are ‘net-zero clean fuels’ that can reduce greenhouse reductions by up to 115% below fossil fuels and can be made from a wide array of biogenic feedstocks, including residue and waste streams. With Quebec’s regulation, over 90% of Canadian fuel consumption will be subject to a provincial low carbon or renewable fuel standard; net zero clean fuels are widely used to meet compliance pursuant to these standards.
Advanced Biofuels Canada looks forward to working with Québec and clean fuel and climate action stakeholders to maximize this regulation’s potential for greenhouse gas reductions, cleaner urban air, and private sector investment and jobs in low carbon fuels and feedstocks.
Advanced Biofuels Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. ABFC promotes the production and use of low carbon advanced biofuels in Canada, which our members supply across North America and globally. These companies have invested in processing and supply chain operations in Québec and are actively bringing to market the next generation of low carbon biofuels. Since 2005, ABFC has provided provincial and federal leadership on sound biofuels policies to expand clean energy options, achieve measurable climate action results, and stimulate new investments and clean growth. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
Ian Thomson
Advanced Biofuels Canada
+1 604-947-0040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn