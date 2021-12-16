Search Underway For Wanted Fugitive In Cecil County

December 16, 2021

(RISING SUN, MD) – A search is underway for a wanted fugitive who led police on a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle before fleeing on foot in Cecil County.

The suspect is identified as Paul Bouchelle, Jr. 44, of Elkton. Bouchelle was driving a stolen silver Ford pickup truck at the time of the incident. Bouchelle is a Caucasian man, 5’8”, 170 lbs. wearing a grey shirt. Police believe he may be armed and dangerous. Bouchelle was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Principio Road in Rising Sun.

A search is currently underway for Bouchelle. Multiple warrants for his arrest in Maryland and in surrounding states are entered into the National Crime Information Center database and information has been communicated to police throughout the region.

Anyone who has seen Bouchelle or is aware of his location is urged to contact police immediately at 911 or Maryland State Police direct at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Calls may remain confidential.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning, Maryland State Police received a lookout from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office for a stolen vehicle described as a silver Ford pickup truck. Shortly thereafter, troopers located the stolen vehicle west of Red Toad Road.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the pickup truck, but the driver refused to stop. A subsequent pursuit ensued. Two minutes later, a trooper from the North East Barrack, positioned in the area of Ebenezer Church Road and Principio Road, successfully deployed stop sticks and disabled the pickup truck. The truck came to rest in a large field where the driver then exited and fled the scene on foot into a densely wooded area.

Arriving police immediately set up a perimeter while deploying several resources. The Maryland State Police Aviation Command and the K-9 Unit responded for the search. A helicopter from the Delaware State Police also responded to assist along with several units from partner law enforcement agencies in Cecil County. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensics Sciences Division processed the scene for evidence.

The search is active and ongoing. The investigation continues…

Paul Bouchelle, Jr.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov