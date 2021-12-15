Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,452 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court Rejects Call to Fire State's Redistricting Counsel

California’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a Republican-backed emergency petition to fire the state redistricting commission’s counsel, Strumwasser & Woocher. The court, without comment, also denied a request filed by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon to force the commission to hand over confidential documents analyzing voting patterns.

You just read:

California Supreme Court Rejects Call to Fire State's Redistricting Counsel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.