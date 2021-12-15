California Supreme Court Rejects Call to Fire State's Redistricting Counsel

California’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a Republican-backed emergency petition to fire the state redistricting commission’s counsel, Strumwasser & Woocher. The court, without comment, also denied a request filed by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon to force the commission to hand over confidential documents analyzing voting patterns.
