Key Housing Announces Bay Area Featured Corporate Listing in Cupertino, Near Apple Headquarters, for Corporate Travelers
Key Housing, a provider of corporate housing in California including cities such as Cupertino and Mountain View, announces its January 2022 featured listing.
Not every corporate traveler to Cupertino comes to the Apple Headquarters, but many consider it a landmark in the South Bay city.”CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service serving all of California including the San Francisco Bay Area, is proud to announce its featured listing for January 2022 for the Bay Area to be the Arioso located at 19608 Pruneridge Avenue in Cupertino, California. The featured listing is just minutes from the famous headquarters of Apple Corporation in Cupertino.
— Bob Lee
“Not every corporate traveler to Cupertino comes to the Apple Headquarters, but many consider it a landmark in the South Bay city,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “Our featured listing offers not just close proximity to the Apple Headquarters in Cupertino but best-in-class amenities for corporate travelers coming to the Bay Area on business."
Corporate travelers seeking short term housing can visit it on the web at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/arioso/. That page highlights the key features of this January 2022 featured listing such as the following: swimming pool, twenty-four-hour fitness center, a kids park and basketball court, and of course a business center. Units come with standards such as refrigerators and stainless-steel appliances plus extras such as air conditioning and washer dryers. In addition to being just minutes from the Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, the complex is near the landmark Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara medical center as well as incredible parks and hills to the West. Other major companies in Cupertino besides Apple include Seagate technology, Sage Group Strategies, and SugarCRM. It's ground zero for Silicon Valley and a fantastic central location for any business corporate traveler looking not just for corporate housing in Cupertino but an easy, relaxed lifestyle that is convenient to all of the South Bay. Those who want to browse Cupertino short term or corporate housing can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/cupertino/, click up to Silicon Valley at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/silicon-valley/, or reach out to a Key Housing expert for zero cost, zero obligation assistance in finding hard-to-find corporate housing in the San Francisco Bay Area including Cupertino and all of Silicon Valley. The company's monthly system identifies best-in-class opportunities as featured listings, so interested persons should bookmark the website as availabilities and pricing changes daily.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
Key Housing
(800) 989-0410
https://www.keyhousing.com/
Bob Lee
Key Housing
+1 415-655-1071
email us here