Gov. Cox names new state Medicaid Director

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 16, 2021) – Today Gov. Spencer J. Cox announced the appointment of Jack Szczepanowski as the state’s new Medicaid Director. The appointment is subject to approval by the Utah Senate.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Jack to Team Utah,” Gov. Cox said. “His experience in analyzing financial data and understanding this important program will serve Utahns well. His perspective will also be helpful as we establish the Utah Sustainable Health Collaborative that is focused on reducing health care costs and improving health outcomes for Utahns. I look forward to working with him.”

Szczepanowski has a breadth of experience in health care and has worked directly in many of the areas critical to the Medicaid program: integrated health care, managed care, value-based contracting, drug pricing, provider networks and others. He is currently vice president of Medicaid Networks, Vendors and Value-Based Strategies for Humana Inc., a position he’s held since 2015. He previously served as Humana’s vice president of Behavioral Health Network Operations and was president of CaptureRX, LLC, an administrative services company.

Szczepanowski is the recipient of the Mental Health America Prism Award and the Dallas MLK Community Builder Award. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Chicago and a J.D. from Texas A&M University.

