NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson to launch One Utah Service Fellowship


NEWS ADVISORY

Sept. 18, 2024

Contact:

Rob Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov 

Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson to launch One Utah Service Fellowship

What: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will launch the One Utah Service Fellowship, the state’s groundbreaking youth initiative designed to strengthen the spirit of service and volunteerism across Utah.

When:

Thursday, Sept. 19

11:30 a.m.

Where:

Utah State Capitol, Gold Room

350 State St, Salt Lake City

Who:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson

AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith

AmeriCorps State/National Director Sonali Nijhawan

Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez

