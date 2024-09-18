NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson to launch One Utah Service Fellowship



NEWS ADVISORY Sept. 18, 2024 Contact: Rob Carroll Office of the Governor (801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson to launch One Utah Service Fellowship What: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will launch the One Utah Service Fellowship, the state’s groundbreaking youth initiative designed to strengthen the spirit of service and volunteerism across Utah. When: Thursday, Sept. 19 11:30 a.m. Where: Utah State Capitol, Gold Room 350 State St, Salt Lake City Who: Gov. Spencer J. Cox Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith AmeriCorps State/National Director Sonali Nijhawan Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez ###

