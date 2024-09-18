NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson to launch One Utah Service Fellowship

Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson to launch One Utah Service Fellowship
What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will launch the One Utah Service Fellowship, the state’s groundbreaking youth initiative designed to strengthen the spirit of service and volunteerism across Utah.
When:
Thursday, Sept. 19
11:30 a.m.
Where:
Utah State Capitol, Gold Room
350 State St, Salt Lake City
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson
AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith
AmeriCorps State/National Director Sonali Nijhawan
Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez
