Historic 28-Plus Acre Oceanfront Property on Oahu’s Famed North Shore to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

In cooperation with listing agents Matt Beall, Anthony Provenzano, & Matt Davis, Marconi Station will auction No Reserve in January.

This is a rare opportunity for either an investor or an owner/user to own a desirably located property in a truly tropical paradise setting of Hawaii, and that also offers great possibility.” — Anthony Provenzano, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set along Oahu's famous North Shore, Marconi Station, a 28-plus acre oceanfront opportunity for development, will auction in January via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agents Matt Beall of Hawaii Life and Anthony Provenzano & Matt Davis of Cushman & Wakefield ChaneyBrooks. Currently listed for $15 million, the estate will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on January 21st–28th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“We are glad to once again be partnering with Concierge Auctions on the sale of this incredible property,” stated Matt Beall, Listing Agent. “Perfectly suited for auction and an end user’s ultimate vision, Marconi Station offers the potential to develop your dream compound along with one of the last opportunities to own on the exclusive North Shore of Oahu. Having had many successes together in Hawaii over the past decade, we’re looking forward to yet another successful sale with Concierge Auctions in this coveted oceanfront community.”

Stretching over four parcels and 838 feet of ocean frontage, tucked between premier destination Turtle Bay Resort and the lush James Campbell Wildlife Refuge, Marconi Station bursts with history. Named for Guglielmo Marconi, inventor of the means to transmit Morse signals across great distances, the station was originally built in 1914 as a wireless telegraph hub and was the largest in the world in terms of capacity and power. In 2013, the property was added to the National Register of Historic Places, which grants the four unique structures on the estate registered historic status: the two-story 15-room Marconi Hotel, an office building, the sprawling historic Marconi Powerhouse, and two-bedroom bungalow. Each building requires renovation, yet still allows for flexibility beyond the uses allowed by the property’s zoning code. Beyond the status and structures, the property also offers incredible privacy and an unbeatable location with convenient access to and from Kamehameha Highway via private road.

“This is a rare opportunity for either an investor or an owner/user to own a desirably located property in a truly tropical paradise setting of Hawaii, and that also offers great possibility,” said Anthony Provenzano. “This scenic and natural property benefits from a location adjacent to the popular Turtle Bay Resort and is easily accessible off Kamehameha Highway. The property is also close to many major points of interest throughout the island that are located within about an hour’s drive.”

Matt Davis added, “The historic designation of the property provides the opportunity to utilize an adaptive reuse plan to pursue a number of uses for the existing structures, ranging from a family compound to a private retreat to agritourism to a boutique bed and breakfast, to name just a few. The designation and location also allow for the potential for a number of possible tax incentives.”

The iconic North Shore of Oahu is among Hawaii’s most coveted locales, making available oceanfront estates an exclusive offering. Beaches make up eleven miles of North Shore’s 17-mile coastline, where gigantic waves and 360-degree views set the stage for every activity from snorkeling and lounging to surfing. Find 30-foot waves and professional surf contests throughout the winter at Waimea Bay and Sunset Beach. Calmer waters come summer welcome diving and snorkeling with colorful fish and coral in every direction. The world-famous Turtle Bay Resort boasts two renowned golf courses just next door. Nearby reserves, parks, and conservation areas wait to be explored, including picturesque Waimea Falls and Waimea Bay. Honolulu and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport are only 45 miles away by car, making plane access a breeze.

Marconi Station is available for showings daily 1-4 PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Hawaii Life

Hawai‘i Life remains the only statewide, full-service brokerage firm that is 100% locally owned and operated. Hawai‘i Life is the exclusive Hawai‘i brokerage of Forbes Global Properties™ and is one of Luxury Portfolio International’s® global network of premier, locally branded real estate companies. The company also provides short-term and long-term rentals, streamlining the process for homeowners and tenants statewide. HGTV’s Hawai‘i Life series, now in its 14th season, draws a national audience of 22 million+ viewers. To learn more about Hawai‘i Life, please visit the state’s most trafficked real estate website at hawaiilife.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.