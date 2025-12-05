Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions—Marquee French Riviera Lot in Inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week Pending Sale for €17.25M

Extraordinary Mediterranean estate in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, FR pending sale at historic auction in cooperation with Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that its marquee lot as part of Sotheby’s inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week, a prestigious waterfront estate in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, is pending sale for €17.25M. Offered in cooperation with Peter Illovsky of Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty, the property attracted strong global interest ahead of the live auction at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort.

This historic four-day luxury event presented ultra-luxury real estate for auction alongside marquee collections of jewellery, watches, and collector cars, highlighting Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for global buyers and collectors, and strategically coincided with Abu Dhabi's most dynamic week of the year, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi Finance Week, and Bitcoin MENA.

Located 30 minutes east of Nice in the French Riviera in one of southern France’s most coveted enclaves, the estate is a unique offering on the peninsula, combining exceptional privacy, direct waterfront access, and panoramic Mediterranean vistas. Spanning approximately 2,950 square meters, the property features six ensuite bedrooms, including a primary suite with unobstructed views of the sea, as well as a 75-square-meter private guest apartment.

“The strong response to this exceptional estate in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat underscores the global appetite for ultra-rare waterfront properties,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “The sale highlights both the caliber of offerings showcased during Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week and the power of our platform to unite extraordinary homes with the world’s most discerning buyers.”

Designed for elevated coastal living, the home includes multiple terraces, an infinity pool, a 60-square-meter pool house, a wellness center with a hammam and sauna, and lush landscaped grounds. Nearby Nice and Villefranche-sur-Mer offer exceptional dining, culture, and access to golf, yacht charters, helicopter excursions, Monaco’s casinos, and the Grand Prix circuit.

“Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week proved to be the ideal stage to present such a remarkable property, and our partnership with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions ensured it reached the right global buyers,” added Peter Illovsky. “We are delighted by the strong market response to this magnificent property, which profoundly expresses Riviera elegance and privacy. Collaborating with the team on the successful sale of this residence has been a privilege.”

“This property not only offers excellent views of the sea, but its rare sense of privacy is unmatched,” said the seller, Tereza Kandelaki. “Life on Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is both serene and sophisticated, and we felt the auction process was the best way to showcase the home and connect with serious buyers from around the world to compete for something truly exceptional.”

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photos should be credited to Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty.



As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

