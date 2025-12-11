Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Historic Charleston, South Carolina Auction with Iconic High Battery Estate

Museum-Quality Historic Home on Charleston's High Battery Breathtaking Harbor & Fort Sumter Views from Waterfront Setting Grand Living Room with Soaring Ceilings & Carved Mantels Double Lot with Private Garden, Pool & Gated Parking Court

A landmark debut: The ‘Nathaniel Ingraham House’ to auction in cooperation with Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty at Sotheby’s ‘Visions of America’

It’s an exciting moment to activate the market globally and bring the property to auction with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.” — Lisa Patterson of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A museum-quality, historic estate built on Charleston’s legendary High Battery will sell at auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The property, known as the ‘Nathaniel Ingraham House’, stands as one of Charleston’s most architecturally significant private residences offering sweeping views across Charleston Harbor and toward Ford Sumter from its prominent waterfront setting within the city’s historic downtown district.

Currently listed at $17.9 million by Lisa Patterson, Ruthie Ravenel and Middleton Rutledge of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, bidding is scheduled to open on 15 January 2026 and will culminate on 27 January 2026 as part of Visions of America’—a week-long series celebrating art, luxury, and American craftsmanship at Sotheby’s worldwide headquarters in the iconic Breuer building at 945 Madison Avenue in New York City.

“Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions excels at delivering efficiency, transparency, and global reach for one-of-a-kind properties like the ‘Nathaniel Ingraham House’, which is exactly the type of rare, distinctive real estate our platform was designed for,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “To make our ‘Visions of America’ debut at the Breuer building with a landmark residence of this caliber, and to connect it with qualified buyers through our competitive auction process, is an exciting moment.”

“This home has been meticulously maintained through the decades, allowing its architectural integrity and historic charm to remain beautifully intact,” added Patterson. “Its craftsmanship, harbor views, and location on the High Battery make it one of Charleston’s most extraordinary offerings. It’s an exciting moment to activate the market globally and bring the property to auction with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.”

Built between 1810 and 1818 by merchant and naval officer Nathaniel Ingraham, who served aboard John Paul Jones’s Bon Homme Richard, the estate—located at 2 Water Street in High Battery, one of Charleston’s most celebrated historic promenades lined with grand antebellum mansions that have defined the city’s identity for more than two centuries—is a testament to historic Lowcountry architecture and stands as one of Charleston’s most significant waterfront estates. The four-story solid brick and stucco home spans more than 7,000 square feet with six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, embodying the pinnacle of early 19th-century Federal design later enhanced with a distinctive Second Empire mansard roof.

The grand living room is distinguished by soaring ceilings, exquisite mouldings, and finely carved fireplace mantels, anchoring the home’s harbor-facing façade and reflecting the residence’s longstanding orientation toward Charleston’s waterfront. The expansive drawing room stretches across the front of the house, capturing panoramic harbor vistas that have defined the property for more than two centuries.

Set on a double lot, the property features a private Charleston garden, in-ground swimming pool, a gracious outdoor terrace for entertaining, and gated off-street parking court–all exceptionally rare within the South of Broad district. Inside, the residence features multiple formal and informal gathering spaces, a study with elegant millwork, a high basement with finished living areas, and an elevator providing access to the second floor, which seamlessly blends modern luxury with the timeless grandeur of this historic residence.

Positioned within Charleston’s most exclusive historic district, the property is steps from Rainbow Row, the French Quarter, White Point Garden, waterfront promenades, and iconic dining and cultural institutions, offering the quintessential experience of South of Broad living. South of Broad neighborhood represents Charleston’s most prestigious enclave, where grand antebellum homes line pristine streets shaded by ancient live oaks draped in Spanish moss. Few neighborhoods in America offer such a concentration of architecturally significant, impeccably preserved homes. Living on the High Battery embodies the ultimate expression of Charleston elegance, where history, waterfront beauty, and sophisticated urban living converge in one of America’s most admired historic cities.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography and videography should be credited to Nick Cannon.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

