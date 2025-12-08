Concierge Auctions Opens Bidding at $11M on Potomac Chateau: Funds to Support American Cancer Society's Mission

Auction closes 18 December in cooperation with Compass at end-of-year sale in New York City; Proceeds will support the American Cancer Society’s mission

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened at $11M for ‘The Estate at River’s Edge,’ a French-Chateau-inspired masterpiece overlooking the Potomac River in Maryland. Listed for $24.9 million in cooperation with Cara Pearlman and Han Peruzzi of Compass, bidding is now open and will culminate on 18 December as part of Concierge Auctions’ end-of-year sale at the Pendry Manhattan West in New York City. Curating the very best-in-class, the final live auction event of the year will take place at the Pendry Manhattan West in New York City, featuring a selection of luxury offerings from all brokerage brands.

In a rare philanthropic offering, proceeds from the sale will directly support the American Cancer Society (ACS) and its mission to fund innovative cancer research, expand patient support programs, and advance advocacy efforts. Additionally, as part of Concierge Auctions’ giving programs, .05% of the hammer price will be donated to support ACS initiatives.

“We are honored to help the American Cancer Society’s mission by bringing one of Maryland’s most exceptional estates to auction,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “This opportunity exemplifies what our platform does best – uniting extraordinary properties with a global audience of qualified buyers while also supporting a cause that aligns with our commitment to creating meaningful impact. We look forward to identifying the right buyer for this remarkable home and contributing to a legacy that extends well beyond this sale.”

“Through this opportunity, buyers can acquire a legacy property while contributing to a meaningful cause,” added Pearlman. “This estate is unlike anything else in the Potomac region, and we’re pleased to partner with Concierge Auctions to secure the buyer whose vision aligns with the home’s extraordinary character..”

Positioned on 13.5 acres and inspired by the great estates of the French countryside, the property comprises more than 40,000 square feet of refined living across four levels, featuring a grand foyer with dramatic coffered ceilings and a 24-foot limestone fireplace, a commercial-grade chef’s kitchen, a main level library, and a luxurious owner’s suite with dual baths and automated dressing rooms. Crafted with exceptional detail – from its slate Mansard roof and limestone façade to panoramic windows and imported stone – the property also boasts an octagonal conservatory, theater room, billiards room with bar, climate-controlled pool, heated loggia, landscaped gardens, and a regulation-size sports court.

Located in an exclusive Potomac enclave just minutes from Washington, D.C., the estate provides the perfect balance of privacy, luxury, and convenient access to airports, fine dining, cultural institutions, and recreation.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

