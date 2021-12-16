Japan Water Works Association Acknowledges Special Innovation Award for Toyota City, Japan’s Use of ASTERRA Recover
The Japan Water Works Association announced the Toyota City Water and Sewerage Bureau received the Innovation Award with the use of ASTERRA's Technology.
ASTERRA is proud to provide Toyota City, Japan with the product which uses data from JAXA’s ALOS-2 satellite to locate water leaks, maintain infrastructure, and protect the potable water supply,”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan Water Works Association recently announced Toyota City Water and Sewerage Bureau received the Reiwa 3rd Year Water Supply Innovation Award (Special Award). The award was announced on August 16 for Toyota City’s efforts to introduce the ASTERRA Recover satellite-based pipe leak detection product and efforts to improve prediction accuracy of water leaks. The award was acknowledged November 29 at the Japan Water Works National Conference.
— Elly Perets, CEO of ASTERRA
The Water Services Innovation Award was established by the Japan Water Works Association in 2014 and includes a grand prize and a special prize. The purpose is to commend regular members who are working on overcoming many issues facing the water services industry with various ingenuity, introduce examples of efforts, and praise the achievements of the water services industry in Japan. It's about boosting the motivation to embark on new initiatives.
Special awards are for initiatives like the grand prize, such as initiatives specialized in specific fields and initiatives unique to small and medium-sized enterprises. This is the second major honor bestowed upon ASTERRA’s Recover product, the first being the American Water Works Association Innovation Award announced earlier this year.
“ASTERRA is proud to provide Toyota City, Japan with the product which uses data from JAXA’s ALOS-2 satellite to locate water leaks, maintain infrastructure, and protect the potable water supply,” said Elly Perets, CEO of ASTERRA. “Our products have verified over 46,000 water leaks world-wide and are in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”
ASTERRA’s product line of ALOS-2 derived infrastructure analysis tools include MasterPlan, which looks at the entire water delivery system and rates deficiencies from 1-5, or from low to high, and Recover, which provides information on specific subsurface points of interest to inspect for leaks.
ABOUT ASTERRA
ASTERRA provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turn it into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the key to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth’s resource resilience. Since 2016, Utilis technology has resulted in saving more than 9000 million gallons of potable water and 22,000 MWH of energy per year, in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The Utilis ASTERRA division is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Their innovative data solutions using artificial intelligence are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology visit https://asterra.io.
