Changing Traffic Patterns on I-70 EB Beginning Wednesday, December 22

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be changing traffic

patterns at I-70 Eastbound Milepost 5.23 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. These

changing traffic patterns will be utilized to remove the temporary lane configuration and

install the permanent lane configuration. The Eastbound Elm Grove Interchange will

fully reopen to traffic at the conclusion of this work, eliminating the I-70 Eastbound yield

condition at the I-70/I-470 merge.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns

and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the

project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.​

