Changing Traffic Patterns on I-70 EB Beginning Wednesday, December 22
The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be changing traffic
patterns at I-70 Eastbound Milepost 5.23 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. These
changing traffic patterns will be utilized to remove the temporary lane configuration and
install the permanent lane configuration. The Eastbound Elm Grove Interchange will
fully reopen to traffic at the conclusion of this work, eliminating the I-70 Eastbound yield
condition at the I-70/I-470 merge.
Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns
and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can
be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the
project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances
could change the project schedule.