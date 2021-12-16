Single Lane Route 40 Closures Beginning Friday, December 17

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Friday, December 17, 2021, there will be intermittent single lane closures on Route 40 Eastbound and Westbound between the Kruger Street intersection and the Overbrook Street intersection underneath I-70. These closures will continue through Monday, December 20 through December 22, 2021 and take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This closure is being performed to protect the traveling public during overhang jack removal on the overhead structure.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​