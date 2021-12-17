New Explosion Proof and Hazardous Location LED Lights

AAHL Explosion Proof Flood Light BAHL Explosion Proof Flood Light

Access Fixtures has released a new family of hazardous location and explosion proof LED flood lights.

WORCESTER, MA, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new family of explosion proof light fixtures for industrial locations requiring vapor tight and hazardous location lighting. The AAHL and the BAHL are very similar families but AAHL comes in a square design and BAHL is available in a round design. These fixtures are extremely efficient and cost effective at 140 lumens per watt and range in wattage from 40w to 200w. Lightweight die cast aluminum ensures that even the largest fixtures weigh under 20 lbs for easy and safe mounting. All AAHL and BAHL fixtures are IECEX, Atex, Marine, and UL844 certified in addition to having a sealed IP66 rated housing.

“These new explosion proof LED lights are rugged and lightweight for any industrial application requiring explosion proof fixtures,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “Both the AAHL and the BAHL are certified for use in refinery, mining, aerospace, clean room, and other high humidity and high vapor environments.”

AAHL and BAHL are constructed in die cast aluminum with a gray powdercoat marine grade finish. Mounting is via heavy duty stainless steel brackets that can be mounted and positioned in a variety of ways. An IP66 sealed LED compartment and tempered glass lens prevents water, dust, and vapor intrusion. All hazardous location fixtures in this line have 120° optics. These explosion proof fixtures emit light in 5000K and have a CRI of 80 for excellent color rendering. These fixtures will operate safely between -40°F to 131°F. Questions about whether or not these explosion proof fixtures would work for your project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.