Traffic alert – Wheeler Hill Rd in Woodbury
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP Middlesex
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Wheeler Hill Rd is impassable in the area of 739 Wheeler Hill Rd due to a crash and potential spill.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
