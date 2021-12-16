True Manufacturing to build new $21 million facility in Poplar Bluff, creating 175 new jobs

Missouri-based commercial refrigeration manufacturer True Manufacturing announced today it will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff, investing $21 million and creating 175 new jobs in the area.

“True Manufacturing’s expansion is a Missouri success story, and I’m proud that this world-class company is continuing to invest and grow right here in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This new facility will provide quality jobs and fresh opportunities for Missourians in Poplar Bluff, while further strengthening our vibrant manufacturing sector. I look forward to seeing the company’s continued success.”

With more than 3.7 million square feet across its Missouri manufacturing facilities, True Manufacturing is committed to products that are designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States. The company’s new facility will enable expanded production of its current line of products and occupy all 54 acres of Poplar Bluff’s newest industrial park.

“We at True Manufacturing are excited to bring our 75+ years of tradition and manufacturing excellence to the proud City of Poplar Bluff,” said Steve Trulaske, CEO of True Manufacturing. “With deep roots as a family-owned business, our purpose is to provide employment opportunities, at all levels of manufacturing, with opportunities for growth and career advancement. We will remain a refrigeration industry leader by honoring our past, innovating with new technologies, and entrenching ourselves within Poplar Bluff and surrounding communities. These are exciting times, and we are grateful to be embraced by such a wonderful community.”

“I’m excited and grateful to True Manufacturing for selecting Poplar Bluff as the home of their new manufacturing facility,” said Steve Halter, President of the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce. “They are excellent to work with, produce quality products, and are committed to their employees. Poplar Bluff has a hardworking workforce who knows the value manufacturing brings to a community, and I look forward to working with Steve Trulaske and his team for many years to come.”

“True Manufacturing’s expansion to Poplar Bluff is exciting for the community and surrounding area,” said Department of Economic Development Acting Director Maggie Kost. “We’re proud to help this Missouri-made company thrive and create additional jobs and opportunities for Missouri families.”

For this expansion, True Manufacturing used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About True Manufacturing

Established in St. Louis in 1945, True Manufacturing has produced a wide array of commercial, retail, and residential refrigeration products for more than 70 years. Today, True remains steadfast in its mission to provide a wide range of American-made commercial refrigeration products that exceed industry quality standards at competitive prices. True serves not only as a leader in commercial refrigeration, but also as a model in efficient, responsible manufacturing worldwide. This includes reducing the company’s carbon footprint and being committed to responsible and sustainable manufacturing.

For more information about True Manufacturing, visit truemfg.com.