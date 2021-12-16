Missouri Department of Economic Development makes two key appointments

The Missouri Department of Economic Development named Michelle Hataway Director for the Regional Engagement Division and Shad Burner as Director for Federal Initiatives today.

“Michelle and Shad are proven leaders within the Department and the greater economic development community,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director for the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “We are incredibly proud of their contributions to our state’s economic recovery efforts, and I look forward to working alongside them as we continue to create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.”

Michelle Hataway named Regional Engagement Division Director

Hataway will oversee the Department’s division responsible for working directly with businesses across the state to grow and create jobs. The division houses 24 team members located across the state’s six economic regions.

Hataway has served in various capacities at the Department for more than six years, most recently as the Deputy Division Director for the Regional Engagement Division. In her time at the Department, Michelle has led the Department’s efforts on a number of major economic development projects, including General Motors’ investment in Wentzville, the expansion of Bayer’s North American Crop Science Division in Creve Coeur, and Quaker Windows’ expansion in Eldon. She also serves on the executive committee for the Missouri Economic Development Council.

Prior to joining the Department, she held positions in her family’s 90-year-old business and at Netflix. Hataway succeeds Mark Stombaugh, who was named Executive Director of the Missouri Development Finance Board.

Shad Burner named Director for Federal Initiatives

As Director for Federal Initiatives, Burner will continue his appointment as Missouri’s Designee to the Delta Regional Authority and will oversee new recovery programs created as a result of the American Rescue Plan. The Department anticipates receiving $6.7 million in new funding directly from the Economic Development Administration, as well as additional federal funding as part of the Governor’s workforce and infrastructure priorities that will be presented to the state legislature in January.

Burner most recently served as Southeast Regional Manager for the Department of Economic Development, leading a team responsible for helping employers grow in the 25-county region. In his time as Regional Manager, Burner was instrumental in statewide COVID-19 initiatives, coordinating across state government to connect employers with vaccination resources. Burner has also led significant economic development projects in his time with the Department, including the location of Delta Peanut in Kennett and expansions of other key employers throughout the region.

Prior to joining the Department, Burner served as Vice President of Market Development with CarGO Technologies, and as Vice President of Business Development for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.