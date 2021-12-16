Nolij Consulting Named to Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business List in Government Services
The Health IT leader is recognized for its innovative government solutions, positive impact, and its commitment to purpose before profitVIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolij Consulting (Nolij, pronounced ‘knowledge’), a leader in federal IT healthcare and a fast-growing, woman-owned business, has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the Government Services category. The 2nd annual Inc. Best in Business Awards honors 147 companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact and who have put purpose over profit.
The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 14), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.
“Nolij is thrilled to have won the Silver Medal in the Inc. 2021 Best in Business in the Government Services category,” said Ashley Mehta, Chairwoman, CEO, and President of Nolij Consulting. “This year, we had the opportunity to spearhead a number of initiatives that drove positive impacts on the community. From our work with Women’s Veteran Interactive to Food for Others Power Pack Program (P3) to Operation Renewed Hope Foundation (ORHF) to Inova Health System’s Emergency Preparedness Plan, we’ve empowered women veterans, supported our servicepersons, and helped first responders with supplies. It’s truly been a dynamic year when we can advance our mission to deliver solutions that consistently redefine the boundaries of Health IT, keep our clients future-ready, while contributing to society at large. We are honored to be recognized among this list of companies who have gone above and beyond this year.”
Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year’s list are changemakers with heart – and they’re pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them.”
Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list’s second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.
About Nolij Consulting
Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors. To learn more, visit www.nolijconsulting.com.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print.
Lana Sansur
RMR & Associates
+1 301-230-0045 ext. 440
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn