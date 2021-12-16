CyberRisk Alliance and AEHIS Expand Partnership to Deliver Healthcare Cybersecurity Resources
New business intelligence and event products to serve AEHIS membershipNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) and the Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security (AEHIS) have announced plans to expand their strategic partnership in order to better serve the healthcare cybersecurity community. The partnership will include creating content and research initiatives to provide education, insight and networking opportunities to healthcare cybersecurity executives.
CRA’s commitment to the healthcare sector reflects the critical importance of information security to the healthcare technology community and builds on October’s launch of the SC Health platform. The partnership supports AEHIS’ mission-based leadership to provide a focal point for education in the cybersecurity space.
AEHIS members and Foundation Firms will benefit from the new collaboration through content programming and cross-sector networking that exposes them to state-of-the-art IT security practices across private- and public-sector organizations in all industries. The CRA resources will address the technical operations, strategic decisions and management issues facing security leaders as cybersecurity becomes ever more prominent both in healthcare and in global business.
Programs already launched as part of the partnership include:
• Jointly produced member-focused information products
• AEHIS participation in the SC Health eSummit, held December 6-7
• An AEHIS-produced healthcare security track at CRA’s InfoSec World 2022 conference, September 22-28, 2022 in Orlando
In addition, both AEHIS and CRA will be sponsoring cybersecurity programming including a cybersecurity pavilion at ViVE, the new digital health industry event powered by CHIME and HLTH to be held March 6-9, 2022 in Miami Beach, FL.
CRA President John Whelan stated, “Experts recognize that the healthcare sector is at the epicenter of most information security and privacy issues today, and nobody deals with it more directly than the members of AEHIS/CHIME. We are proud to extend our focus on healthcare cybersecurity to producing media, event and business intelligence resources in partnership with this important organization.”
CHIME’s vice president over AEHIS, David Finn, sees many benefits to the partnership. “The agreement between AEHIS/CHIME and CRA represents a huge opportunity for AEHIS members, both for individuals and our Foundation Firm members,” Finn said. “The CRA goal of helping cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success of their organizations aligns perfectly with the CHIME/AEHIS mission of providing top-ranking information security leaders the professional development and networking that is critical for their success.”
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. More information is available at http://cyberriskalliance.com/.
About AEHIS
The Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security (AEHIS) launched in 2014 as the first professional organization serving healthcare’s senior IT security leaders. AEHIS offers CISOs and other top-ranking information security leaders the professional development and networking opportunities critical for their success. Members have access to educational resources and support for addressing key industry-specific privacy and security issues. Formed under the auspices of CHIME, the premier executive organization dedicated to supporting Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders,
high-quality executive education and networking opportunities.
About CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving senior healthcare IT leaders. CHIME includes more than 5,000 members in 56 countries and two U.S. territories and partners with over 160 healthcare IT businesses and professional services firms. CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment that enables senior industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate for effective use of information management to improve the health and care in
their communities. CHIME’s membership includes chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior digital health leaders. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.
