CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONGRATULATIONS TO THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF DENTAL BOARDS' APPOINTEES
The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate the members who were recently appointed to the organization’s standing committees. "It is an exciting time for our organization and our growth is a direct result of our dedicated Members and Directors” notes President James A. Sparks, DDS. Dr. Sparks finds “the AADB appointees have demonstrated strong leadership throughout the pandemic and we are grateful to have them continue to guide and build our association.”
Administrators’ Committee
The AADB Administrators' Committee makes recommendations to the Program Committee for the meetings of the association and makes recommendations to the Board of Directors about administrative needs.
Mr. Brian Barnett (Chair)
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James A. Sparks
Award Selection Committee
The Award Selection Committee makes recommendations to the AADB Board of Directors to identify eligible recipients to be considered for the "AADB Citizen of the Year" award at the Annual Meeting.
Ms. Laura Richoux (Chair)
Dr. Joe Battaglia
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Barbara Mousel
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James A. Sparks
Bylaws Committee
The Bylaws Committee shall continually review and recommend changes to the Bylaws in order to keep them current with the association’s program.
Dr. Frank Maggio (Chair)
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Arthur Chen-Shu Jee
Dr. Frank Recker
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James A. Sparks
Finance Committee
The Finance Committee makes recommendations regarding the association’s financial policies; financial statements and investment methodology to the Board of Directors.
Mr. Brian Barnett (Chair)
Ms. Yvonne Bach
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Cliff Feingold
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James A. Sparks
Membership Committee
The Membership Committee shall promote membership in the AADB and recommend member services to the Board of Directors.
Ms. Laura Richoux (Chair)
Ms. Yvonne Bach
Mr. Brian Barnett
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James A. Sparks
Nominating Committee
The Nominating Committee shall present recommendations for the slate of nominees for association offices at the first session of the Annual Meeting.
Dr. Robert Zena (Chair)
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Ike House (South)
Dr. Dave Perkins (East)
Dr. Frank Recker
Ms. Laura Richoux
Dr. Susan Rogers (North)
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James A. Sparks
Program Committee
The Program Committee shall be responsible for the program and other arrangements for the Annual Meeting and other meetings of the association.
Dr. James A. Sparks (Chair)
Dr. Dale Chamberlain (Vice Chair)
Ms. Yvonne Bach
Mr. Brian Barnett
Ms. Sherry Campbell
Dr. Bobby Carmen
Dr. Arthur Chen-Shu Jee
Dr. Cliff Feingold
Dr. D. Kevin Moore
Dr. Frank Maggio
Ms. Laura Richoux
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Sponsor Committee
The Sponsor Committee shall be responsible for securing AADB corporate sponsors and promoting them to the AADB membership.
Dr. Cliff Feingold (Chair)
Ms. Yvonne Bach
Mr. Brian Barnett
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James A. Sparks
About the American Association of Dental Boards
The American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education, promotes higher and uniform standards of qualifications for dental practitioners, and advocates uniform methods in the conduct, operation, and working of dental examining boards.
AADB membership is comprised of boards of dentistry, specialty boards, present and past board members, board administrators and attorneys, and dental stakeholders.
Tonia Socha-Mower
American Association of Dental Boards
tsochamower@dentalboards.org
