CONGRATULATIONS TO THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF DENTAL BOARDS’ APPOINTEES

AADB committee appointments 2021-2022

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF DENTAL BOARDS' APPOINTEESThe AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate the members who were recently appointed to the organization's standing committees. "It is an exciting time for our organization and our growth is a direct result of our dedicated Members and Directors" notes President James A. Sparks, DDS. Dr. Sparks finds "the AADB appointees have demonstrated strong leadership throughout the pandemic and we are grateful to have them continue to guide and build our association."Administrators' CommitteeThe AADB Administrators' Committee makes recommendations to the Program Committee for the meetings of the association and makes recommendations to the Board of Directors about administrative needs.Mr. Brian Barnett (Chair)Dr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James A. SparksAward Selection CommitteeThe Award Selection Committee makes recommendations to the AADB Board of Directors to identify eligible recipients to be considered for the "AADB Citizen of the Year" award at the Annual Meeting.Ms. Laura Richoux (Chair)Dr. Joe BattagliaDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Barbara MouselDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James A. SparksBylaws CommitteeThe Bylaws Committee shall continually review and recommend changes to the Bylaws in order to keep them current with the association's program.Dr. Frank Maggio (Chair)Dr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Arthur Chen-Shu JeeDr. Frank ReckerDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James A. SparksFinance CommitteeThe Finance Committee makes recommendations regarding the association's financial policies; financial statements and investment methodology to the Board of Directors.Mr. Brian Barnett (Chair)Ms. Yvonne BachDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Cliff FeingoldDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James A. SparksMembership CommitteeThe Membership Committee shall promote membership in the AADB and recommend member services to the Board of Directors.Ms. Laura Richoux (Chair)Ms. Yvonne BachMr. Brian BarnettDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James A. SparksNominating CommitteeThe Nominating Committee shall present recommendations for the slate of nominees for association offices at the first session of the Annual Meeting.Dr. Robert Zena (Chair)Dr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Ike House (South)Dr. Dave Perkins (East)Dr. Frank ReckerMs. Laura RichouxDr. Susan Rogers (North)Dr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James A. SparksProgram CommitteeThe Program Committee shall be responsible for the program and other arrangements for the Annual Meeting and other meetings of the association.Dr. James A. Sparks (Chair)Dr. Dale Chamberlain (Vice Chair)Ms. Yvonne BachMr. Brian BarnettMs. Sherry CampbellDr. Bobby CarmenDr. Arthur Chen-Shu JeeDr. Cliff FeingoldDr. D. Kevin MooreDr. Frank MaggioMs. Laura RichouxDr. Tonia Socha-MowerSponsor CommitteeThe Sponsor Committee shall be responsible for securing AADB corporate sponsors and promoting them to the AADB membership.Dr. Cliff Feingold (Chair)Ms. Yvonne BachMr. Brian BarnettDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James A. SparksAbout the American Association of Dental BoardsThe American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education, promotes higher and uniform standards of qualifications for dental practitioners, and advocates uniform methods in the conduct, operation, and working of dental examining boards.AADB membership is comprised of boards of dentistry, specialty boards, present and past board members, board administrators and attorneys, and dental stakeholders.