Boulder, Colorado Fully-Restored, Historic 1882 Estate, to Auction No Reserve

In cooperation with Joel Ripmaster of Colorado Landmark-Multiprop Realty, 1507 Pine Street will auction No Reserve in January.

the thoughtful restoration offers a buyer the unique opportunity to own a historic home that is also brand new.” — VP of Business Development, Caitlin Keys

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centrally located in Boulder, Colorado, also known as “the city nestled between the mountains and reality”, 1507 Pine Street will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Joel Ripmaster of Colorado Landmark-Multiprop Realty. Currently listed for $5.75 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on January 25–31 via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

A true Colorado Landmark, this multi-generational estate resides in the heart of Boulder. Built in 1882 and restored 139 years later, this manor is a marriage of history and modern luxury. VP of Business Development, Caitlin Keys, notes that the thoughtful restoration offers a buyer the unique opportunity to own a historic home that is also brand new.” Open the front door to high ceilings and an ornate staircase. The first floor also features a gourmet kitchen and formal dining room. Wide windows and multiple fireplaces offer countless spaces both grand and intimate gatherings.

The main home has three bedrooms; two full and one half bathroom. The private, commercial grade elevator and staircase lead you to the separate upstairs apartment which includes two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Additional features include a four-car garage equipped with two electric vehicle charging stations, state of the art systems, gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, and over nine foot ceilings. The property boasts views of the Flatirons and city, lush gardens, and a fully-fenced brick patio—all within one minute to the Pearl Street Mall, five minutes to the University of Colorado Boulder, seven minutes to the Flatirons, and forty minutes to Denver.

Boulder is a destination for lovers of the great outdoors. Trails flanked with pines stretch through acres, all set against the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains. The sandstone slabs of the Flatirons are an iconic feature of the landscape, and stretch beyond the windows of 1507 Pine Street. Historic Pearl Street forms the brick-paved center of Boulder’s downtown, bursting with shops and restaurants.

1507 Pine Street is available for showings daily 1-4PM, by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

