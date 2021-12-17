Taylor Rae Explores Jazzy Side & Déjà Vu With New Music Video, “Something Familiar”
Performance Video Part of the Live From Monterey Series
I believe certain souls travel through many lives together and when they meet, the energy between them is stronger because of the history they share.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taylor Rae explores a sweet, jazzy side and déjà vu in her latest music video, “Something Familiar.” The live performance video was shot by Jesse DeCarlo in an anonymous warehouse in Monterey, California as part of the Live From Monterey series that features area musicians. Appearing with Taylor are Spencer Peterson on keys and Lars Anderson on cello.
— Taylor Rae
The simplified setting makes it easy to focus on Taylor - and the song’s meaning. Déjà vu is a concept that has intrigued her for years and it’s a feeling that she finds herself experiencing more frequently of late. “Sometimes when I meet someone for the first time, or even see them from afar a light just goes off,” Taylor notes. “I believe certain souls travel through many lives together and when they meet, the energy between them is stronger because of the history they share.”
“Something Familiar” is from Taylor’s debut album, MAD TWENTIES, recorded at OmniSound Studios in Nashville, and produced by William Gawley. The collection is available for digital purchase and CDs or vinyl copies can be ordered from Taylor’s website.
Stay connected with Taylor on her website and Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
ABOUT TAYLOR RAE
The singer/songwriter’s eclectic style was influenced by a diverse roster of artists that includes Grace Potter, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Jewel, Simon & Garfunkel, and Steely Dan. In pre-pandemic times, Taylor averaged 200 gigs annually, including the second stage at the legendary Stubb’s in Austin, Hotel Café in Hollywood, and Santa Cruz’s Moe’s Alley, Kuumbwa Jazz and the Catalyst. She has also played popular Northern California festivals and opened for artists including Brandy Clark, Kristian Bush, Reggae musician Mike Love and The Stone Foxes. The Santa Cruz, California native, who won the region’s NEXTies Musician of the Year award, also won the 2021 Austin Spotlight Film Festival Best Video award for her cinematic debut, “Fixer Upper.” Taylor released two tracks to radio this year: “Fixer Upper” and “Home on the Road,” and a total of four music videos ("Fixer Upper," Home on the Road," "Taking Space," "Something Familiar") that premiered and/or are airing on multiple outlets, including CMT Music, American Blues Scene, Americana Highways, Ditty TV, IndiMusic TV, California Music Channel, Americana-UK, The Country Network, and more. She recently joined the LR Baggs roster of sponsored artists. Now 28, Taylor resides in Austin, Texas where she enjoys reading, practicing yoga and spending time with her long-haired dachshund, Winnie.
