FDLE arrests Melbourne man, woman for drug trafficking, firearms crimes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents, with the assistance of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, arrested Denzel Rashad Scott, 24, and Kathryn Lynn Barrow, 51, both of Melbourne, for one count each of trafficking fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Scott was also charged with possession of a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.   FDLE and DEA agents executed a search warrant at Barrow’s residence, seizing several grams each of fentanyl and methamphetamine that had been separately packaged for sale. During the execution of the search warrant, Scott, identified by investigators as Barrow’s source of supply for drug trafficking, arrived at the scene. After refusing law enforcement’s orders to exit his vehicle and show his hands, Scott, a convicted felon, was searched and found to be carrying fentanyl, methamphetamine and a concealed firearm on his person.   At the time of his arrest, Scott was out on bond from a previous arrest, also for trafficking fentanyl.   Scott and Barrow were booked into the Brevard County Jail on December 6. Barrow was ordered held on a no-bond status, while Scott was held on a $72,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

