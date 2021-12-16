Alta Data Technologies Joins The Open Group FACE™ Consortium
Alta's 1553 and ARINC Expertise to Guide Avionics FACE Implementations
We welcome their expertise and look forward to their contributions to help foster software interoperability across military computing platforms”RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alta Data Technologies (Alta) announced today that it has joined The Open Group Future Airborne Capability Environment™ (FACE) Consortium. The FACE™ Consortium is comprised of a Business Working Group, which develops industry-government business models and reforms to the acquisition process, and a Technical Working Group, which develops and administers a technical standard that defines a common operating environment and supports the portability and reuse of common components across avionic systems.
— Judy Cerenzia, VP of Forum Operations at The Open Group
“Alta has joined the FACE Consortium to help guide the Working Group towards a more robust and compliant Avionics Software Interface for both 1553 and A429, which are two of the most popular avionics data buses on aircraft today. With over 100 years of combined, working knowledge of these Business Standards, Alta bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the FACE Working Group to help ensure the FACE Technical Standard is compatible with the Avionics Standards it is meant to interface with,” states Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta.
The FACE Consortium was formed in 2010 as a government and industry partnership to define an open avionics environment for all military airborne platform types. It is an aviation-focused professional group made up of industry suppliers, customers, academia, and users. The FACE Consortium provides a forum for industry and government to work together to develop and consolidate the open standards, best practices, guidance documents.
We are very pleased that Alta Data Technologies has joined The Open Group FACE Consortium as our newest member,” said Judy Cerenzia, VP of Forum Operations at The Open Group. “We welcome their expertise and look forward to their contributions to help foster software interoperability across military computing platforms as we truly believe that software initiatives will move interoperability forward in modern military and defense applications.”
The FACE Technical Standard is the open avionics standard for making military computing operations more robust, interoperable, portable and secure. The standard enables developers to create and deploy a wide catalog of applications for use across the entire spectrum of military aviation systems through a common operating environment. The latest edition of the standard further promotes application interoperability and portability with enhanced requirements for exchanging data among FACE components and emphasis on defining common language requirements for the standard.
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing company that provides industry leading COTS 1553 and ARINC products with over $150M in sales. Products are offered in high-density channel configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the AltaAPI, AltaView Analyzer and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal software packages. Other products include: PMC, XMC, PCI Express, PCI, PC/104, cPCI, PXI, PXIe, Thunderbolt™, and USB – all backed with a 5-year warranty. Operating system platforms include MS Windows, Linux, VxWorks, Greenhills Software’ Integrity, National Instruments’ LabVIEW/Windows. Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. For more information, contact Alta at www.altadt.com.
Harry Wild
Alta Data Technologies
