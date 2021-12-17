Barnstone Studios Unveils Their 2021 Holiday Special Savings Bundle

THURMONT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnstone Studios today announced their upcoming Barnstone 2021 Holiday Special Savings Bundle, which offers their flagship course, Introduction to Drawing Systems at an exceptional 25% savings, as well as the companion Workbook, a $24.99 value, absolutely free. Holiday season shoppers will receive both the course and the workbook at a savings of more than $100.

“From beginners to accomplished professionals who wish to hone their foundational technique, our Barnstone Holiday Special Bundle is the perfect way to make classical, atelier-style art education available to everyone on your gift list who wants to – as Myron said – learn to draw very well,” said Cat Barnstone, Myron Barnstone’s daughter and Director of Barnstone Studios

Details of the Barnstone Holiday Special Savings Bundle:

Normally $425 – Now $318.75 – 25% Savings! Introduction to Drawing Systems, the centerpiece of The Barnstone Method, offers Myron Barnstone’s collection of 10 recorded lectures complete with exercises and critiques for an unprecedented 25% savings.

Normally $24.99 – Now FREE in this Holiday Special Bundle! Buyers will also receive the Introduction to Drawing & Design Workbook: created as a companion to Myron's Introduction to Drawing Systems, the Workbook guides the reader through each of the introductory video lessons, providing detailed instructions, clear illustrations, and practical tips (free workbook included while supplies last).

The Barnstone Holiday Special Bundle is available now through to 11:59 PM Pacific Time on December 31, 2021. Follow the link to take advantage of the savings: https://shop.barnstonestudios.com/holiday-special-bundle-drawing-systems-course-workbook/

For additional inquiries about the Barnstone 2021 Holiday Special Savings Bundle, please contact Cat Barnstone at barnstonedvd@gmail.com or call 301.788.6241.

To learn more about Myron Barnstone and The Barnstone Method, please visit our website https://www.barnstonestudios.com/

About Barnstone Studios:

Barnstone Studios, located at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make classical, atelier-style art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Barnstone Patreon program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at https://www.barnstonestudios.com/ or by calling 301.788.6241.



