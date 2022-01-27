Barnstone Studios Announces New Website and New Live, Online Training via GoTerracotta.org

THURMONT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnstone Studios today announced the launch of their newly redesigned Barnstone Studios website as well as an all-new live, online art education experience through the innovative Terracotta art education platform (https://goterracotta.org/).

Motivated by an increasing interest in both master Myron Barnstone’s art and his unique, essential art education approach, the Barnstone Method, the website re-design and the rollout of the course on Terracotta is an exciting leap forward on the path of realizing Myron Barnstone’s legacy: to make superior, atelier-style art education available to *everyone* who wants to learn to draw very well. Aspiring artists, art students wishing to enhance their portfolios to garner scholarship dollars, and professionals wishing to expand their foundational skills will be particularly excited about the new live course, Barnstone Method Intensive: Foundations in Drawing & Design. The Spring Session of the intensive begins Mar 24, 2022. Registration is open now.

“For our clients, the fresh new Barnstone website affords easier navigation to the Barnstone art and art education courses they want most,” said Cat Barnstone, Myron Barnstone’s daughter and Director of Barnstone Studios. “In addition, our partnership with the groundbreaking Terracotta platform means that our hallmark classical, atelier-style art education is now available as a complete live, online, and interactive course experience – including weekly live lectures with senior Barnstone Master Guide Roger Brinker, recorded classes featuring Myron Barnstone, personalized weekly homework feedback and coaching, as well as evergreen access to an ever-expanding library of recorded lectures and supporting materials. It is an unprecedented art education opportunity that offers highest-quality foundational art training in an intensive, personalized live format.”

Readers are encouraged to visit and explore the new Barnstone website, as well as the new live, online art education option offered through Terracotta. The Barnstone Method Intensive: Foundation in Drawing & Design will provide the essential elements and principles of design used by the great masters of Western art. Students will learn to:

-recognize the design principles in the structure of observed nature

-assess the particular proportions and shape characteristics of their subjects

-organize the three-dimensional volumes and surfaces

-illuminate and render form in light and shadow

-arrange their subject using the ancient geometric principles of the Golden Section

-detect these same features in the works of trained master artists and be guided by their example, regardless of technique or style choice

Students practicing the Barnstone Method gain the confidence and skill to accurately render any subject by direct observation, by memory, by theoretical reasoning, and by imagination. This essential foundation in drawing and design will assist every art student that wants to draw with authority and find their personal artistic voice.

A summary of the new Barnstone Method Intensive can be found on the new Barnstone website. For those wishing to view course details and register for the Spring Session beginning March 24, please visit our course page on the Terracotta website.

For additional inquiries about the new Barnstone website and live, online course intensive through Terracotta, please contact Cat Barnstone at barnstonedvd@gmail.com or call 301.788.6241.

To learn more about Myron Barnstone and The Barnstone Method, please visit our website here. https://www.barnstonestudios.com/

About Barnstone Studios:

Barnstone Studios, located at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make classical, atelier-style art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Barnstone Patreon program, the Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at https://www.barnstonestudios.com/ or by calling 301.788.6241.

About Terracotta:

Terracotta https://goterracotta.org/ was started by students of the arts to solve the problems faced by so many: to find and learn from masters worldwide, and do it in a way that focuses on art, with technology serving as an enabler of great experiences, not a barrier to them. Terracotta’s high-caliber instructors are by invitation only, and represent a diverse, curated selection of the world's top art educators that teach a range of methods, perspectives, and techniques, providing art students with a comprehensive education. The platform was built from the ground up for digital art instruction, creating a virtual studio to enable immersive learning, accessible across the globe to deliver the highest-quality art education right to each student's home.

