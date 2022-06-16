Barnstone Studios Announces New Live, Online Fletcher Color Control Course via Terracotta

Barnstone Studios today announced their new live, online course, the Forgotten Secrets of Color Control: Fletcher Color Wheel Introduction.

THURMONT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnstone Studios today announced their new live, online course, the Forgotten Secrets of Color Control: Fletcher Color Wheel Introduction, delivered via the groundbreaking online art education platform, Terracotta (www.goterracotta.org).

This newest offering of the Barnstone Method foundational courses addresses head-on the challenges of choosing the right palette and mixing colors, delving into the Fletcher color control approach, which was both widely used and taught in the 1800s and early 1900s, but fell out of use for decades. Master artist Myron Barnstone rediscovered these techniques of using a deftly crafted palette to:

~ pinpoint the exact colors desired

~ be able to match and replicate these colors with precision

~ ensure all colors harmonize across the entire created work

The Fletcher Color system, taught by Barnstone Master Guide Sarah Gayle, demonstrates the practical application of using a limited palette that is also surprisingly flexible and unrestricted. Using this varied triad approach affords:

~ boundaries for color selection and use

~ a visual diagram for clarity and repeatable results

~ an excellent, high quality color palette

~ colors that always harmonize and do not conflict

“Myron always said: learn to mix your paint slowly, so you can paint fast,” says instructor Sarah Gayle. “The Barnstone approach to mastering color control using the Fletcher system is precise and elegant: likened to the precision of creating music, this structured approach to creating your color palette acts as a way for artists to tune their instrument of color in creating their artistic composition. It is a color system that is useful to representational and abstract painters alike.”

For more information about the new Barnstone Method Fletcher Color Control introduction on Terracotta, please visit https://goterracotta.org/workshop/the-forgotten-secrets-of-color-control-fletcher-color-wheel-introduction

For additional questions, please contact Cat Barnstone at cat.b@barnstonestudios.com or call 301.788.6241.

To learn more about Myron Barnstone and The Barnstone Method, please visit our website here: https://www.barnstonestudios.com/

About Barnstone Studios:

Barnstone Studios, located at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make classical, atelier-style art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Barnstone Patreon program, the Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at BarnstoneStudios.com, or by calling 301.788.6241.

About Terracotta:

Terracotta (www.goterracotta.org) was started by students of the arts to solve the problems faced by so many: to find and learn from masters worldwide, and do it in a way that focuses on art, with technology serving as an enabler of great experiences, not a barrier to them. Terracotta’s high-caliber instructors are by invitation only, and represent a diverse, curated selection of the world's top art educators that teach a range of methods, perspectives, and techniques, providing art students with a comprehensive education. The platform was built from the ground up for digital art instruction, creating a virtual studio to enable immersive learning, accessible across the globe to deliver the highest-quality art education right to each student's home.

# # #