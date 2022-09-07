Barnstone Studios Announces their Fall, 2022 Intensive: Foundation in Drawing & Design, on Terracotta

We have been extremely excited to see the interest in the Barnstone Method courses we offer on Terracotta.” — Cat Barnstone, Director of Barnstone Studios

THURMONT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnstone Studios is pleased to announce their Fall, 2022 Session of the Barnstone Method Intensive: Foundation in Drawing & Design, Barnstone Studios’ live, online course delivered via the groundbreaking online art education platform, Terracotta (https://goterracotta.org/). The Fall, 2022 session of the intensive begins September 15, 2022. Registration is open now.

The Barnstone Method Intensive: Foundation in Drawing & Design

10 Week Course

Fall Session Begins

Sept 15, 2022

3.5 hours of Instruction Weekly

$1,750*

*Tuition assistance and scholarships available. Please inquire.

This Intensive, 10-week session is designed for:

~aspiring art students wishing to enhance their portfolios to garner scholarship dollars

~professionals wishing to expand their foundational skills

~and anyone wishing to learn to draw very well

The course will provide the essential principles of design used by the great masters of Western art.

Students will learn to:

~recognize the design principles in the structure of observed nature

~assess the particular proportions and shape characteristics of their subjects

~organize the three-dimensional volumes and surfaces

~illuminate and render form in light and shadow

~arrange their subject using the ancient geometric principles of the Golden Section

~detect these same features in the works of trained master artists and be guided by their example, regardless of technique or style choice

“We have been extremely excited to see the interest in the Barnstone Method courses we offer on Terracotta,” said Cat Barnstone, Myron Barnstone’s daughter and Director of Barnstone Studios. “As we add to our offerings, an ever-expanding audience is able to experience the Barnstone Method’s classical, atelier-style art education – now available as a complete live, online, and interactive course experience that includes:

~weekly live lectures with senior Barnstone Master Guide Roger Brinker

~recorded classes featuring the master himself, Myron Barnstone

~personalized weekly homework feedback and coaching; as well as

~evergreen access to an ever-expanding library of recorded lectures and supporting materials

For those serious about diving in to a rigorous, highly effective approach to drawing and design, this course is an unprecedented art education opportunity that offers highest-quality foundational art training in an intensive, personalized live format.”

Alumni of the course have realized immediate and lasting benefits:

“Combining Myron Barnstone’s recorded lectures with Roger Brinker’s live instruction was extremely helpful. Roger went into detail to explain terminology, clarify concepts, and more fully demonstrate the fundamental design concepts and drawing techniques introduced in Myron’s lectures, providing a very well-rounded learning experience. I was able to apply these techniques immediately. I would definitely recommend this course!”

~ Trianna Sheen

Woodgrove Graduate (Advanced Studies)

Dual Enrollment, Northern Virginia Community College

Barnstone Alumni (Spring 2022)

“Roger was the perfect instructor to pair with Myron’s video trainings. Having now taken the course a second time, I plan to watch and practice these skills with these live class videos over and over, so I may better assimilate this abundance of essential art education.”

~ John Orban,

Barnstone Method Alumni (Spring ‘22)

Students practicing the Barnstone Method gain the confidence and skill to accurately render any subject by direct observation, by memory, by theoretical reasoning, and by imagination. This essential foundation in drawing and design will assist every art student that wants to draw with authority and find their personal artistic voice.

Visit the Terracotta website to learn more about the Barnstone Method Intensive: Foundation in Drawing & Design course on Terracotta and register for the Fall Session, beginning September 15, 2022.

For additional questions, please contact Cat Barnstone at cat.b@barnstonestudios.com or call 301.788.6241.To learn more about Myron Barnstone and The Barnstone Method, please visit our website here: https://www.barnstonestudios.com/

About Barnstone Studios:

Barnstone Studios, located at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make classical, atelier-style art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Barnstone Patreon program, the Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at BarnstoneStudios.com, or by calling 301.788.6241.

About Terracotta:

Terracotta (www.goterracotta.org) was started by students of the arts to solve the problems faced by so many: to find and learn from masters worldwide, and do it in a way that focuses on art, with technology serving as an enabler of great experiences, not a barrier to them. Terracotta’s high-caliber instructors are by invitation only, and represent a diverse, curated selection of the world's top art educators that teach a range of methods, perspectives, and techniques, providing art students with a comprehensive education. The platform was built from the ground up for digital art instruction, creating a virtual studio to enable immersive learning, accessible across the globe to deliver the highest-quality art education right to each student's home.

