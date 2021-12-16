Viveka Responds as Corporate Wellness Mandates Grow
As wellness and wellbeing benefits increasingly become a corporate mandate Viveka responds with employee coaching creditsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As wellness and wellbeing benefits increasingly become a corporate mandate - i.e. Google’s $500 wellness bonus - Viveka responds with employee coaching credits for use on programs ranging from executive coaching to creating healthy relationships to work-life balance.
RESEARCH SHOWS THAT HEALTHY EMPLOYEES ARE HAPPY AND PRODUCTIVE EMPLOYEES
Research over the past five years has shown that HR departments are increasingly focusing on employee wellbeing, both for the health of the employee and the company. Employers want to reduce churn, retain talent, have less employee sick time and improve performance. Employees want greater engagement, greater autonomy, physical, mental and wellness benefits. The cost of employee absenteeism - due to physical or mental health - to companies is $226 billion per year and $1 trillion per year for voluntary employee departures.
A 2021 LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report showed that learning and development (L&D) programs have done a hard pivot from executive training and coaching to employee upskilling and change management. They also reported that 94% of surveyed employees would stay in their jobs if employers invested more in learning and development.
Wellness programs are fast becoming part of corporate HR infrastructure, even as automation continues to gain traction in HR processes. The focus on people was underscored during Viveka’s recent webinar on optimizing automation in HR with industry leaders TriNet. Speakers highlighted that facilitating more direct employee engagement, diversity and inclusion and automated learning are some of the issues front and center in HR today.
VIVEKA OFFERS COACH CREDITS TO EMPLOYERS
Viveka and its coaches are ready to respond to this increased focus on wellness within corporate L&D and benefits departments. The company has announced coach credits for employers to gift to their employees during the holidays and beyond. Credits are evergreen and can be used on any program of choice. This is a meaningful way to give the gift of learning and wellbeing to employees throughout the next year. A $1 investment can result in $5-8 return on savings and earnings through increased loyalty, productivity, reduced absenteeism, churn and legal costs.
V-Coach, Viveka’s coaching solution, launched in October 2020 and is now the world’s largest coaching platform. Viveka has made their Classic coach subscription free ahead of the holiday season as this is the ideal time to give back to all the coaches who have supported their platform and services. The price of their Preferred coach subscription, which offers corporate matching and uploading of existing clients as added benefits, remains unchanged at $29.97 per month.
V-Corp was launched in August 2021 and their enterprise team is actively scheduling demos.
