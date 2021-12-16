Utilities Work to Restore Power from Severe Winds, Tornado Damage

The IUB continues to monitor the widespread damage and power outages as a result of the December 15 severe weather across Iowa. After record-breaking warm temperatures, extremely windy conditions, and stormy weather the past 24 hours, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast today states it will be much cooler, the wind will still be breezy to gusty at times, but will also be greatly diminished from Wednesday. Visit the NWS website for more detailed information. For storm safety and outage tips, visit the websites for MidAmerican Energy, Alliant Energy, the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities, and the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives.

The NWS as of Wednesday morning states this is a potential life threatening situation and cautions Iowans to adhere to warnings with urgency. A future radar model shows the storm front entering the state at 3 p.m., reaching I-35 corridor by 5 to 6 p.m, with the peak time in the Des Moines metro at 4 to 6 p.m. The storm should move to the Waterloo area by 7 to 8 p.m. and then exit the state. According to the NWS, this is just one model and times could vary one to two hours. This afternoon and evening from 3 to 8 p.m. is the forecasted period of most concern throughout central Iowa.

The storm is expected to deliver damage to trees and power lines, and motorists (especially high-profile vehicles) are cautioned to watch for large unanchored objects becoming projectiles and to avoid travel if possible. Colder weather is expected to move into Iowa behind this system, with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s tomorrow.