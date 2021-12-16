News Release Town of Rockingham

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B1007285

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.722.4600

DATE/TIME: 12-15-21 at approximately 1044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 103 at the intersection of Williams Rd. in the Town of Rockingham.

VIOLATION: Unsecured load

ACCUSED: None at this time

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12-15-21 at approximately 1044 hours, Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of an injured cow laying in the northbound lane of VT Route 103 at the intersection of Williams Rd, in the Town of Rockingham. When Troopers arrived on scene witnesses advised the cow had fallen off of a livestock hauling trailer while traveling northbound on VT Route 103. A bol, Be on the Lookout, was aired over the police radio for other patrols to stop if the vehicle was located. During this incident only the northbound lane was closed until the cow was safely moved out of the roadway. At this time the owner of the cow has not been located/identified. Anyone with information relating to the identity of the owner is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at the Westminster Barracks.