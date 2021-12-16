Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,543 in the last 365 days.

News Release Town of Rockingham

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B1007285

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

 

STATION: Westminster Barracks

 

CONTACT#: 802.722.4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12-15-21 at approximately 1044 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 103 at the intersection of Williams Rd. in the Town of Rockingham.

 

VIOLATION: Unsecured load

 

ACCUSED: None at this time

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:   On 12-15-21 at approximately 1044 hours, Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of an injured cow laying in the northbound lane of VT Route 103 at the intersection of Williams Rd, in the Town of Rockingham.  When Troopers arrived on scene witnesses advised the cow had fallen off of a livestock hauling trailer while traveling northbound on VT Route 103.  A bol, Be on the Lookout, was aired over the police radio for other patrols to stop if the vehicle was located.  During this incident only the northbound lane was closed until the cow was safely moved out of the roadway.  At this time the owner of the cow has not been located/identified.  Anyone with information relating to the identity of the owner is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at the Westminster Barracks.

You just read:

News Release Town of Rockingham

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.