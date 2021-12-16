News Release Town of Rockingham
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B1007285
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.722.4600
DATE/TIME: 12-15-21 at approximately 1044 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 103 at the intersection of Williams Rd. in the Town of Rockingham.
VIOLATION: Unsecured load
ACCUSED: None at this time
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12-15-21 at approximately 1044 hours, Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of an injured cow laying in the northbound lane of VT Route 103 at the intersection of Williams Rd, in the Town of Rockingham. When Troopers arrived on scene witnesses advised the cow had fallen off of a livestock hauling trailer while traveling northbound on VT Route 103. A bol, Be on the Lookout, was aired over the police radio for other patrols to stop if the vehicle was located. During this incident only the northbound lane was closed until the cow was safely moved out of the roadway. At this time the owner of the cow has not been located/identified. Anyone with information relating to the identity of the owner is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at the Westminster Barracks.