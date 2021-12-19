Antea and Cetim Matcor Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Risk Based Inspection Software and Services

Asset Integrity Software

Leverage Antea’s RBI Software with Cetim-Matcor’s Expertise in mechanical engineering to Benefit Operators in the Asia-Pacific Region

PADOVA, ITALY, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antea has entered a strategic partnership with Cetim-Matcor to provide an innovative, comprehensive Risk Based Inspection (RBI) solution to operators in the Asia Pacific region. Antea is a global leader in asset integrity management (AIM) software with over 32 years’ experience providing API 581 compliant RBI technology for oil and gas, petrochemical, and power plants worldwide. Cetim-Matcor is a leading specialist in the fields of failure analysis, forensic engineering, materials & corrosion and asset integrity management. They are an independent consultancy company that provides comprehensive services on mechanical engineering issues.

By leveraging Antea’s proven software as a complement to Cetim-Matcor’s extensive RBI expertise, this partnership strategically aligns the strengths of both companies for the long-term benefit of operators in the Asia-Pacific region. It will provide RBI to clients, leveraging Antea’s software as the engine to a holistic RBI ecosystem. Clients will be able to maximize Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), substantially reduce time and costs for CAPEX (reduced shutdown frequency, shutdown period, and replacement costs) and OPEX (improved maintenance and predictive analytics), all while complying to mandatory RBI standards as per API 581.

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin integration. Since 1989, Antea has supplied integrated services with highly flexible software to ensure that businesses are equipped with the most advanced technologies. The company’s philosophy is built around delivering a sustainable database at the forefront of digital innovation in an economically feasible way. Protecting clients’ investments is paramount.