Huron Gastro partnering with Hygieacare® to provide patients with HygiPrep® - a better choice to prep for colonoscopy

Huron Gastro and Hygieacare Inc. announced a partnership to build and operate two HyGIeaCare® Centers – in Ypsilanti, MI, and in Livonia, MI in SE Michigan.

At Huron Gastro, we are pleased to partner with Hygieacare, as our patient-centered approach and the excellent patient service and compassionate care that we provide are of paramount importance.”
— Dr. Naresh Gunaratnam, President/CEO of Huron Gastro
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huron Gastro and Hygieacare Inc. announced today their decision to build and operate Hygieacare® Centers – initially at the current endoscopy center in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and thereafter in a new state of the art endoscopy center under construction in Livonia, MI.

The Huron Gastro - Hygieacare Centers will offer HygiPrep® - an alternative to the current colonoscopy preparation, replacing the oral prep, that many patients dread. HygiPrep utilizes the FDA-cleared Hygieacare System that effectively cleanses the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water, and patients may forgo many of the elements that make traditional bowel prep inconvenient or undesirable. Over 18,000 patients have chosen HygiPrep to date with excellent clinical outcomes and outstanding positive patient feedback.

The new Centers will also offer HygiRelief® to patients who suffer from constipation. HygiRelief has been proven safe and effective for more than 2,000 patients, all of whom achieved relief and enthusiastic feedback.

“At Huron Gastro, we have a patient-centered approach to healthcare delivery. The excellent patient service and compassionate care that we provide are of paramount importance - as is patient satisfaction. That is why we are pleased to partner with Hygieacare so that we can offer our patients the choice of HygiPrep® and HygiRelief®”, said Dr. Naresh Gunaratnam, President/CEO of Huron Gastro.

“Hygieacare has experienced safe and excellent clinical outcomes with outstanding patient satisfaction in 20,000 patients. We share similar values of patient care as the Huron Gastro team, and are thrilled at this new partnership that brings Hygieacare to SE Michigan,” said Gavriel Meron, Chairman, and CEO of Hygieacare® Inc.

The convenience of HygiPrep®
HygiPrep is performed prior to the patient’s scheduled colonoscopy at the Hygieacare Center that is conveniently located adjacent to the endoscopy center - in a private and comfortable environment. A trained technician provides instruction and is available for support throughout the appointment. A gentle gravity-flow stream of warm water flows into the bowel through a sterile, disposable nozzle inducing defecation thus comfortably evacuating the colon. Water continually flows until the colon is fully cleansed. A Hygieacare technician monitors the procedure, which typically takes about one hour.

About Huron Gastro
Huron Gastro specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of adults with digestive symptoms and gastrointestinal disorders. Our twenty-three talented and highly-trained providers are dedicated to patients' digestive care needs. Huron Gastro provides consultative and outpatient professional services at six conveniently located facilities across the Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit areas that are ready to serve our patients' digestive care needs.
In 2014 Gavriel D. Meron, founder and former CEO of Given Imaging – the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world founded Hygieacare, Inc. Hygieacare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, commenced operations in 2015 with a goal of creating a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA-cleared Hygieacare® System. Hygieacare (www.hygieacare.com ) establishes Hygieacare Centers in partnership with Gastroenterologists who refer their patients with a prescription to perform a simpler and easier bowel prep for colonoscopy, performed prior to colonoscopy. HygiPrep replaces the traditional oral preparation that is so difficult and even impossible for many patients. Gastroenterologists are also referring patients who are not responding well to laxatives for Constipation Relief at the Hygieacare Centers with excellent clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction. Hygieacare Centers are currently operational in Austin TX, BeeCave. TX, Norfolk VA, Jackson MS, Rockville MD, and Cincinnati OH. Additional Hygieacare Centers are in the planning and build-out phase in the US.

