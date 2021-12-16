NAI Legacy Completes $42.5M Syndication of an Essential Net Lease DST Portfolio
Fifth DST Investment Closed by Company in Four MonthsBLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy is pleased to announce that they have fully subscribed the $42.5M Essential Net Leased Midwest DST offering. NAI Legacy established this portfolio under a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST), with the intention of providing clients with solutions to tax problems, as well as long-term steady income. The DST structure allows multiple investors to directly invest in beneficial shares of the Trust and receive monthly returns. As a DST Sponsor of the DST, NAI Legacy helped fifty (50) 1031 Exchange investors from 18 states: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming.
“The partnership between NAI Legacy and our Managing Broker-Dealer, Emerson Equity, was fundamental in bringing several investors into the asset. The speed of the syndication of this portfolio was outstanding. Emerson connected us with investors that are now invested in a high-quality, diversified portfolio of net-leased properties. Interest in our offerings has steadily been increasing, and our team is working tirelessly to meet the demand.” stated Chief Operating Officer, DeeAnn Peissig.
Spencer Lund, Senior Vice President of Investments said, “Given our current economic cycle, investors have been eager to participate in our offerings, which have been designed to preserve capital and to pay attractive returns that are both pandemic resilient and can be largely tax-deferred. These properties are backed by companies exhibiting invest-grade metrics that include Walgreens, Hy-Vee, and Fleet Farm, and are in Midwest markets that have been thoroughly vetted.”
NAI Legacy and its partners have acquired and syndicated over $80M of DSTs in the last two quarters of 2021, making it a record-breaking year for the company. More than 70 investors are participating in NAI Legacy’s pre-packaged DST investment program.
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is the tax-efficient investment platform in the NAI Global Network. NAI Legacy operates as both a provider of real estate investment product and investment services. Our investment division provides our clients with tax-efficient real estate investment solutions such as Delaware Statutory Trust offerings (DSTs), Funds, and Direct investment opportunities. Our service division provides clients with comprehensive investment solutions through brokerage, property management and accounting. Through our affiliation with the NAI Global Network, we have direct access to every major market in the United States with over 300 office locations. Our unique offerings of both product and services supported by a national network, allows us to tailor investment services directly for a client’s unique investment criteria across asset classes, geography, risk-tolerance, and investment preference.
