Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 32 Graduation

For Immediate Release December 16, 2021 The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the graduation of 21 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy on December 16, 2021. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 10 criminal justice agencies throughout the state. During this six-week academy, these graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts. The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement. Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 32 Graduates: Becky Bartkowicz Coconut Creek Police Department Morgan Campen Riviera Beach Police Department Melissa Cantin Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Christin Caudell Port Saint Lucie Police Department Megan Centeno Florida Department of Law Enforcement Aisha DaCosta Broward County Sheriff's Office Amanda Dobson Florida Department of Law Enforcement Jessica Gale St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Shannon Gardiner Florida Department of Law Enforcement Linda Infinger Florida Department of Law Enforcement Samantha Kingery Florida Department of Financial Services Meagan Leanillo Florida Department of Law Enforcement Adrian Lopez Florida Department of Law Enforcement Kayla Mays Florida Department of Financial Services Karissa, Miranda Florida Department of Law Enforcement Nichole North Flagler County Sheriff's Office Maria Olivella Florida Department of Law Enforcement Olivia Owens Florida Department of Law Enforcement Kelli Pfeifle Martin County Sheriff's Office John Rothwell Florida Department of Law Enforcement Christina Solis Martin County Sheriff's Office For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001