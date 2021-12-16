Charity Appeal: 82.4million people worldwide at risk this winter - Human Appeal
NGO issues COVID impact update for its “Winter Kills” Emergency Appeal that includes Syria, PakistanUK, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Appeal, one of the UK’s fastest growing INGOs, is issuing an urgent call for public assistance to support its Winter Emergency Appeal, which aims to lessen the impact of winter for the 82 million vulnerable people exposed to it around the globe.
Donations to the Human Appeal winter emergency appeal can be made here.
Human Appeal’s Winter Emergency Appeal funds the INGO’s work across ten countries facing winter emergencies. This year’s goal is to assist 90,000 people to stay warm during the coldest months of the year, providing winter clothing, shelter reinforcements and heating, and food parcels. The campaign also supports long-term solutions to humanitarian crises worldwide including access to water, healthcare, permanent housing and farming, and support for street housing and orphans.
In northern Syria the temperatures have begun to plummet and will drop to below freezing during winter nights in north Syria. A staggering 2.7 million people are still displaced in this region, and face a winter of bitter cold, flooding, and even snow. Temperatures often drop to below freezing at night, which can be fatal for vulnerable people who lack proper shelter, clothing, food, or medical care.
COVID-19 measures have had a devastating effect on supplies, imports, and jobs, which has driven up prices, and pushed an extra 1.4 million Syrians into food insecurity. A staggering 2.8 million people are facing food shortages in Syria this winter.
In Pakistan, families in the northern and mountainous regions face the impossible decision of choosing to buy food or to stay warm.
Pakistan is in one of the most vulnerable regions in the world when it comes to climate change. Winters are incredibly harsh, especially in the mountainous regions, which face snow, bitter winds, and sub-zero temperatures. Recent forecasts suggest this winter will see extreme rainfall and snow, especially in the areas like – Drikot, in Bagh district, Murree, in Rawalpindi district, and Shunkiarai, in Mansehra district. For the first distribution, Human Appeal aim to help a total of 2,600 people across 600 families in Pakistan.
The Winter months often bring the impossible decision of choosing between food and warmth for many vulnerable communities around the world. This winter, the organisation is also working hard to implement stringent COVID-19 measures, ensuring all distributions are carried out in a COVID-safe way in some of the most challenging regions and climates. This includes supporting local communities with phased collections and social distancing, the wearing of face coverings, hand sanitizers, and a dedicated team member overseeing safety at every collection point.
Human Appeal also supports some of the most at risk around the UK from winter weather conditions. Last winter, the Appeal provided 29,033 people with warm winter coats, including homeless people, refugees, children living in poverty and people fleeing domestic violence.
Last year, Human Appeal provided 40,998 people globally across nine countries with emergency winter aid, including nourishing food, warm winter clothing, shelter reinforcements and heating, while supporting our long-term winter solutions, including water, healthcare, permanent housing and farming and support for street children and orphans. This year, the organisation plans to bring relief from the harsh conditions to twice that number.
Ubeyd Sakin, a head of mission at Human Appeal, says: “With Covid taking all the headlines now, it’s easy to forget that for so many around the world, the dire priorities are food and shelter from the harshest weather conditions. When you also consider the spread of the Omicron variant and precedence of other Covid variants internationally, the situation is even more grave. For just £70, a donation can help us to bring warmth and relief to a family who otherwise have little more than the clothes on their backs or a tent standing between themselves and the winter weather.”
Donations to the Human Appeal winter emergency appeal can be made here: https://humanappeal.org.uk/appeals/winter-emergency-appeal
About Human Appeal
Human Appeal is a humanitarian relief charity, established in a flat in Manchester in 1991 and now active in 25 countries. It carries out emergency relief campaigns in response to man-made and natural disasters, as well as long-term sustainable development projects designed to lift people out of poverty and create resilient communities.
www.humanappeal.org.uk
