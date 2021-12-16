Greenville Federal Credit Union announces six new scholarships to be awarded in the spring
Greenville Federal Credit Union announced it will award six scholarships to Greenville County graduating seniors in the spring of 2022.GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenville Federal Credit Union, a federally chartered financial institution headquartered in Greenville, SC, announced it will award six scholarships to Greenville County graduating seniors in the spring of 2022.
The scholarships will be awarded to eligible high school seniors to help fund the first year of college or technical school. For the 2021-22 school year, one $5,000 needs-based scholarship and five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. The scholarship application is now open online, and winners will be announced in April 2022.
In order to qualify for a scholarship, applicants must:
• Be enrolled at a Greenville County Schools school.
• Possess a 3.0 GPA or above on a 4-point (non-weighted) scale.
• Be a Greenville Federal Credit Union member in good standing.
• Be a high school senior accepted on a full-time basis at a college or technical school in the upcoming year.
The new scholarships were established as part of the launch of the credit union’s charitable foundation in November 2021. The Greenville Federal Credit Union Foundation exists to promote local prosperity by providing grants, educational scholarships, and other funding support for individuals and non-profit, community-based programs within Greenville County, SC, with a primary focus on youth and education. It relies on financial support from the credit union and through donations from members, business partners and the public. Funding is managed through a charitable donation account by the credit union’s philanthropic partner, Carolina’s Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3), grant-making public foundation supported by the credit union system in the Carolinas.
For more information about the Greenville Federal Credit Union Foundation and Scholarships, visit www.greenvillefcu.com/foundation
About Greenville Federal Credit Union
Greenville Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial alternative to traditional banking with five branch locations in Greenville, Greer, and Mauldin serving more than 32,000 members. The more than $380 million credit union was founded by nine teachers from the School District of Greenville County as an educator’s credit union in 1968. In 2001, the credit union approved a conversion to a community-based charter to serve anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Greenville County. The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), an agency of the federal government, insures all accounts up to $250,000. For more information, please visit the credit union’s website at www.greenvillefcu.com or call 864.235.6309.
Catherine James
Greenville Federal Credit Union
+1 864-263-4840
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other