BostonSight to Sponsor 2022 Global Specialty Lens Symposium (GSLS)
GSLS is one of the premier specialty lens events in the world and BostonSight is proud to be a sponsor.”NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye will be a sponsor of the annual Global Specialty Lens Symposium (GSLS) hosted by PentaVision Media, January 19-22, 2022, in Las Vegas.
— Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO
“GSLS is one of the premier specialty lens events in the world and BostonSight is proud to be a sponsor,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight CEO and President. “GSLS not only provides practitioners with educational opportunities, but it is an excellent vehicle for networking and learning about the latest product innovations in the field.”
BostonSight will promote BostonSight SCLERAL, its commercially available scleral lens product. BostonSight is committed to providing flexibility in design so that practitioners can meet all their patients’ needs. BostonSight SCLERAL offers two “triple-play” FitKits, diagnostic trial sets with three diameters per set: 16, 16.5, and 17mm and 18, 18.5, and 19mm. More recent innovations include Smart360™ for free-form lens design and custom HOA correction with SmartSight HOA™, available to practitioners via an open-aberrometer platform.
A recent analysis in Contact Lens and Anterior Eye listed BostonSight as #1 in the list of the 10 most impactful institutions in the field of scleral contact lenses. As a leading scleral lens education provider, BostonSight will showcase two recent innovations at GSLS.
On Thursday, January 20, BostonSight provider Chirag Patel, OD, FAAO, along with Ellen Shorter, OD, FAAO and Aaron Wolf, OD, will present a sponsored talk titled “Smart360™: The SMART way to free-form sclerals.”
On Saturday, January 22, BostonSight providers Bita Asghari, OD, FAAO and Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, along with Sheila Morrison, OD, MS, FSLS and Stephanie Pisano, OD, FSLS, FAAO, will present “Let’s get SMART about scleral lens design: From A(berration control) to Z(uccess)!” The talk includes content about BostonSight SCLERAL’s suite of Smart features, including SmartChannel™ technology to vault anatomical obstacles and minimize suction and SmartSight® technology to reduce higher-order aberrations.
Dr. Asghari will also present a poster titled, “Resolution of Bullous Corneal Edema with Use of Haptic Fenestrations.”
Practitioners attending GSLS can visit BostonSight SCLERAL at booth #407 in the exhibit hall.
To learn more about BostonSight SCLERAL go to www.bostonsightscleral.org
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. BostonSight PROSE® Treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India.
