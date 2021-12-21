FitAssist Program Supports BostonSight's Mission to Increase Access to Scleral Lenses
Program Empowers BostonSight SCLERAL Network Practitioners to Help Patients in Financial Need
“By providing BostonSight SCLERAL Network practitioners with the means to support their patients in financial need, we are ensuring that everyone who needs a scleral lens can get one.” ”NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye, announced that their FitAssist® Program for the BostonSight SCLERAL Network is helping to bring scleral lenses to more patients in need.
BostonSight SCLERAL Network practitioners in the United States and Canada are automatically enrolled in the program when they join the network. For every 12 patients they fit with BostonSight SCLERAL lenses, the practice receives a voucher for a free fitting for one patient in financial need.
“By providing BostonSight SCLERAL Network practitioners with the means to support their patients in financial need, we are supporting our mission to advance the treatment of ocular surface disease and ensure that everyone who needs a scleral lens can get one,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO.
To learn more about BostonSight SCLERAL, go to www.bostonsightscleral.org.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. BostonSight PROSE® Treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India.
